Benton County Sheriff Designates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Highway Department is asking you to be a good neighbor and avoid putting snow on public roadways. If you do, you could face a fine or even some time in jail. Plowing or shoveling snow from your driveway or sidewalk is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $700 and/or a jail sentence of up to 90 days.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO