As a previous United States president, much revered by the financial industry, once said: “There you go again.” Well, now the same must be said about Christopher Whalen’s latest diatribe against the CFPB. In a 2014 article in HousingWire (apparently no longer available online), he accused the CFPB of “legal extortion” in its supervisory work with the mortgage servicers. The premise of his claims was that the CFPB’s enforcement actions against miscreant mortgage servicers and work of those of us battling to keep them honest on a daily basis were responsible for making mortgage credit widely unavailable. Events since Whalen’s 2014 critique suggest that there has been no disruption in the availability of mortgage credit. I responded to Mr. Whalen in 2014 and feel compelled to do so again.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO