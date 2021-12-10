ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model Y Long Range review: resistance is futile

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article► Latest news of 4680 battery and Berlin factory. UK order books are now open for Tesla’s long-awaited Model Y, priced from £54,990 for the Long Range electric SUV. That’s the version we’re driving for the first time on British roads, though it’s a Dutch test car with the steering wheel...

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Got New Battery Chemistry, and Here's What It Means

The news emerged in late August: Tesla was offering a chance for electric-car buyers who'd ordered a Model 3 Standard Range+ to get their car sooner. That same month, it emerged that orders placed for less expensive Model 3s wouldn't be filled until 2022. And the same went as well for Standard Range Tesla Model Y versions. (Last month, Tesla renamed the Standard Range models, which are now simply called Rear Wheel Drive.)
CARS
MotorAuthority

Tesla Cybertruck range-topper with 4 motors, crab mode promised

It's now been two years since Tesla revealed the Cybertruck, and during that time other automakers have launched electric pickup trucks with features the Tesla lacks, meaning for once Tesla is the one in catch-up mode. In response, Tesla plans to offer a new range-topping version of the Cybertruck sporting...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 Gets A Fancy New Interior

Tesla has come a very long way since the first Roadster launched way back in 2008. The Model S Plaid is pushing the limits of EV performance and the Model 3 is now the world's best-selling electric car, though it may not lead the EV race much longer as it faces increasing competition from mainstream manufacturers entering the world of EVs. But Vilner thinks there's one aspect of Tesla's cars that falls short of expectations: the interior design and quality.
HOME & GARDEN
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Outsells Most Popular Luxury SUVs In China

Tesla Model Y is crushing the competition in China’s high-end SUV market, with the BEV crossover model having sold 23,117 units in November, a very good number indeed in the world´s biggest electric car market. This basically placed the Model Y outselling Audi Q5 and BMW X3, two very popular luxury SUVs that normally sell well in the Chinese market.
RETAIL
insideevs.com

EV Range/Charging Race: Tesla Model 3, EV6, ID4, Mach-E, Ioniq 5

This video showcases our absolute favorite type of "race." This is because it's not really a race in terms of speed or agility, but rather, a race that relies on each electric car's real-world range and fast-charging capability. Does the Tesla Model 3 have what it takes to outrun the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6 on a long road trip?
CARS
teslarati.com

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s premium SUV sector

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s high-end SUV market, with the all-electric crossover selling 23,117 units in November. This allowed the Model Y to outsell some of the most popular luxury SUVs that have long been selling well in China, such as the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3.
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Tesla Introduces $1,900 Cyberquad For Kids With 15-Mile Range

Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.
CARS
brumpost.com

Tesla recalls over 20,000 Model Y SUVs in China

Tesla recently recalled about 20,000 China-made Model Y SUVs in the country to fix their steering issues. According to a report by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), Tesla will apparently recall about 21,599 Model Y SUVs produced in Shanghai between the month of Feb. 4th and Oct. 30th making it one in every four SUVs that were assembled in the first 10 months of the year 2021.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

These Are The Biggest Upgrades Coming To 2022 Tesla Model 3 And Model Y

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) often upgrades its vehicles, routinely sending free software updates to owners to improve vehicles whenever necessary, not waiting for a new model year. Some new information out of Europe, shared by Drive Tesla Canada, reports the new 2022 Models 3 and Y are getting some small...
CARS
insideevs.com

See How Fast MIC Tesla Model Y Performance Infotainment System Is

Tesla recently launched in China,the locally produced Tesla Model Y Performance, equipped with some new tech, compared to the existing other versions of the Tesla Model 3/Y cars. Here we can see an interesting comparison of the infotainment system's "speed" in a new MIC Tesla Model Y Performance, versus an...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Texas gets closer to Model Y ramp with new set of completed reviews

Tesla Gigafactory Texas is running full speed towards the company’s target for initial Model Y production. To help accomplish this, the massive electric vehicle production facility recently completed the reviews for five of Giga Texas’ key facilities. The completed reviews stand as yet another step for the project, which has all but closed the gap with its counterpart in Germany.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Roadshow: It’s “Unacceptable” That Tesla Charges Money for the Tesla Model Y

Is the Tesla Model Y a good car? That’s what people want to know. It’s obviously a very famous and noteworthy SUV, full of the latest technology and known for its semi-autonomous driving system. Still, the Model Y is far from perfect, as CNET’s Roadshow recently discovered. Here’s what they think of the 2021 Tesla Model Y, and why you shouldn’t even consider buying one.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla To Pay $14,000 To Owners In Norway For Charging, Range Drop

Tesla has been ordered by a Norwegian local court to pay the equivalent of $14,000 to owners of older Model S sedans equipped with the 85 kWh battery pack. This decision came after a retrial prompted by the fact that Tesla claimed it was unaware of the problem, but now even after the retrial, it has still been ordered to compensate owners of affected cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

EV Crossover Clash: Genesis Electrified GV70 Vs. Tesla Model Y

The Genesis Electrified GV70 was built with only one goal in mind: to take a slice of the Tesla Model Y's pie. And it's a rather significant chunk of the pie, as the Model Y is currently the best-selling EV available in the US. Looking at its pricing, there's no doubt that the Model Y is still a premium product, but what happens when a company better at luxury takes on the one that's the best at EVs? Who wins, and why?
CARS

