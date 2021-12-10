The iPhone was this close to being an exclusive Xbox handheld gaming system

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the biggest, most talked-about developments in the gaming landscape of the past five years, both for Microsoft and the entire industry. The subscription-based service has shaken things up in a meaningful way as it relates to how games are released and consumed. Game Pass has generally excellent consumer sentiment, too, so much so that "hundreds of games for one low price" has become a meme. But the service also has its fair share of critics, those who wonder and worry about Game Pass' impact on the gaming ecosystem as it relates to the devaluing of games--perceived or real--and if the subscription-based model is sustainable or only possible because Microsoft is literally worth more than a trillion dollars. Given that the service is so new, there is no long-term data available, and one can only speculate about the impact Game Pass might have in the future. But that hasn't prevented there from being a lively, ongoing debate and discussion about Game Pass, with headlines seemingly popping up every week with people weighing in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO