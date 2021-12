GREEN BAY, WI – Jessica Diederich has been named the new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Green Bay Habitat For Humanity. Vern Peterson, President of the Board of Director stated “We look forward to having Jessica lead the organization with her professional skills and diverse community experiences. She has a wealth of nonprofit experience and business knowledge that provides an enormous opportunity for us to continue on a positive trajectory with the organization’s mission clearly in focus. We are confident in her proven leadership skills, and knowledge of the needs of our community that her passion will serve us well.”

