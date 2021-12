Koei Tecmo has been re-releasing some older games recently. While the last couple made great sense to me, I was pretty surprised to see Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX pop up. These are ports of the mobile ports, which were also ports of the PlayStation 1 originals. They still have the hallmarks of a mobile port. I’m honestly not sure how much of a fanbase Monster Rancher still has. But whether or not this will be worth picking up will almost certainly come down to how fond of the series you are. Naturally, the question stands: is Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX worth it?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO