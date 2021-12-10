Celebrity Meeting – Parshat Vayigash

This year, you won’t find any creepy skeletal branches or foreboding hallways full of blood red trees among the White House Christmas decorations. First Lady Jill Biden’s 2021 theme, titled “Gifts from the Heart,” is a lot more normal than anything we saw during the Trump administration, for better or worse. Some people might find themselves missing the drama and controversies of Melania Trump’s choices, while others might take the blandness of this year’s decor as a reassuring sign that everything in the White House is exactly as boring as we prefer it to be.

