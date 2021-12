2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year to date for transgender Americans. Fourty-six transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in the United States according to the Human Rights Campaign. Globally, 375 trans and gender-diverse people have been killed so far this year, according to Trans Respect vs Transphobia, a European research project that annually monitors transgender killings. Violence against the transgender community continues to steadily increase across the country with the reported number of hate crimes against transgender people doubling from 2016 to 2020.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO