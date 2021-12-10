ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing proposed for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois has one of the highest unemployment rates in the...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Sport climbing gets a boost with Olympic debut

Sport climbing's popularity has risen in recent years as more climbers have turned out to scale walls indoors and out. The sport, like nearly everything else, lost its footing a bit during the pandemic but most indicators show it's well on its way to returning to peak numbers from 2019.
SPORTS
SFGate

The city where many find a California they can afford

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For almost a decade, Edlin Gonzales was content to live in an aging studio apartment near Los Angeles’ bustling Miracle Mile, a canyon of tall office buildings, museums and restaurants in the middle of the city. But when the pandemic ground life to a standstill,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Olympics#Skateboarding#Sport Climbing#Unemployment Rates
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Winter Bucket List: 10 Essential Winter Experiences In Chicago

Chicago’s notoriously harsh winter needs no introduction. If you’re a Chicagoan you know full well what winter means and if you’re not, well there’s very little chance you’ve not been warned already if you’re visiting this time of the year. Fall’s ephemeral beauty comes and goes in the blink of an eye, snowfall quickly goes from exciting to exasperating, and before you know it that teeth-chattering chill has settled in Chicago and we bed down to see it out once more.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Secret Chicago

City Winery’s Winter Domes Have Returned To The West Loop

Last year, as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned outdoor patios and rooftops. Thriving utopias in the summer months, we saw rooftops and patios reinvent themselves during the winter months with igloos, fire pits, and much more offering memorable nights beneath the stars. One of the places that was doing this before Covid began wreaking havoc on our shores was Chicago’s beloved City Winery .
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Rain Storm Closes Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knotts Berry Farm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The storm that hit the Southland Tuesday has forced the closure of two of the region’s most popular amusement parks Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. Six Flags Magic Mountain reported that it will be closed Tuesday due to the heavy rain. The park said all tickets purchased for Tuesday will be honored through Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Knott’s Berry Farm said that although it will be closed, its marketplace will remain open. SeaWorld in San Diego also closed Tuesday. The Southland was hit with drenching rain Tuesday, forcing mandatory and voluntary evacuations. A flash flood watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday in recent Los Angeles burn areas, including the Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake and Palisades fires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Todd Boehly-Led Group in Exclusive Talks to Buy NWSL’s Washington Spirit

A group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and US Squash board member Jennifer Mackesy has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire the NWSL-champion Washington Spirit, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The team, which hit the market in the aftermath of an abuse scandal that shook the league, won its first NWSL title last month. The bid group also includes Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of real estate investment firm Cain International, and The St. James, a sports and wellness club in nearby Springfield, Va. Should a deal be reached, Mackesy would represent the franchise at league meetings, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret Chicago

An Essential List Of The Best Photo Op Locations In Chicago

Keeping up your ‘Gram game can be tough, we’ve got you covered. You may have seen that Chicago was recently ranked in the top 10 most Instagrammable places on Earth . Now… we all know that, like all big cities, Chicago has its ugly side too. It’s, unfortunately, part of being such a huge metropolis. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that tourism is flourishing thanks to so many marvelous attractions around the city.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

England to face New Zealand in 2022 Autumn Nations Series

England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year’s Autumn Nations Series.Eddie Jones’ team kick off their 2022 autumn schedule against Argentina at Twickenham on November 6, followed by Japan six days later, with both countries in England’s World Cup group.They then host New Zealand on 19 November, which will be a first meeting with the All Blacks since England beat them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.The series is completed by England facing reigning world champions South Africa on 26 November, the Rugby Football Union announced.Head coach Jones said:...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy