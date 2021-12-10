Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing proposed for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The storm that hit the Southland Tuesday has forced the closure of two of the region’s most popular amusement parks Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. Six Flags Magic Mountain reported that it will be closed Tuesday due to the heavy rain. The park said all tickets purchased for Tuesday will be honored through Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Knott’s Berry Farm said that although it will be closed, its marketplace will remain open. SeaWorld in San Diego also closed Tuesday. The Southland was hit with drenching rain Tuesday, forcing mandatory and voluntary evacuations. A flash flood watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday in recent Los Angeles burn areas, including the Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake and Palisades fires.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO