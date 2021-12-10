50th anniversary of Lake Huron water tunnel explosion to be remembered Saturday

A local labor union will gather Saturday for the 50th anniversary of the Lake Huron water tunnel explosion that killed 22 workers.

Joel Archibald, business manager for LiUNA! Local 1075, said the ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Gratiot County Park, 3325 Metcalf Road. The ceremony will include speakers, including state Rep. Andrew Beeler and a speaker from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

A bell will also be rung while the names of the 22 men killed are read, Archibald said.

On Dec. 11, 1971, a sudden gas explosion in a water tunnel beneath Lake Huron killed half the crew working that day.

“We are honoring the 22 men who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our clean drinking water and they need to be remembered," Archibald said.

The Great Lakes Water Authority now uses the water intake tunnel to transport water to a water treatment facility. From there, water is transported to more than 1 million customers in 41 communities in St. Clair County and the Detroit area, said Michelle Zdrodowski, chief public affairs officer for the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Zdrodowski said distribution is also connected to the four other Great Lakes Water Authority treatment facilities and shares some areas with the Northeast Water Treatment Plant, which serves additional communities in the Detroit area.

Archibald said it's important to remember the workers' sacrifice. While safety in the construction industry has improved dramatically since the disaster with the help of federal, state and industry regulations, the industry is by nature still a dangerous job.

“You never want to forgot the people who lost their lives before (safety) got better," Archibald said.

A memorial was erected in the park above the tunnel in 2007 to honor the victims of the explosion.

The memorial was improved with fresh paint in 2016 with funds provided by the labor union.

A request for comment to Great Lakes Water Authority was not immediately returned Friday morning.

