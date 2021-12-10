ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ralph Tavares, eldest of five brothers in R&B group Tavares, dies at 79

By Linda Roy, Standard-Times
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dnYT_0dJOgcMx00
Ralph Tavares, far right, of the R&B group Tavares, hailed from New Bedford. Tavares website

Ralph Tavares of the musical group Tavares has died at 79. The singer would have turned 80 on Friday, Dec. 10.

Tavares died at his home in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Wednesday, the group's manager David Oriola said. His cause of death has not yet been released.

The Grammy-award winning soul group featured Ralph Tavares and his four other brothers, Antone Laurence "Chubby" Tavares, Perry Lee "Tiny" Tavares, Feliciano Vierra "Butch" Tavares Jr., and Arthur Paul "Pooch" Tavares. Ralph Tavares was the eldest of the brothers.

In 1975, the brothers released their smash hit "It Only Takes a Minute." A string of hits followed including “Heaven Must be Missing an Angel” and “More Than a Woman.”

Hailing from New Bedford, Massachusetts, Ralph Tavares worked at the New Bedford and Fall River courts in for over 30 years, retiring in 2015.

“He was still rehearsing and playing,” said Quinn Feno, assistant chief court officer in Fall River. He worked with Tavares at the New Bedford and Fall River courts for about 12 years altogether.

“We became best of friends outside the courthouse,” Feno said. The two texted often and would get together monthly, and on Veteran’s Day or head to Foxwoods every now and then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp4Jp_0dJOgcMx00
Quinn Feno worked with Ralph Tavares for many years while Tavares was a court officer in New Bedford and Fall River. Quinn Feno

“He was very humble, but he would love to tell us stories about Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder or the Bee Gees,” Feno said, adding the stories were “unreal,” but that Ralph Tavares never bragged about his celebrity. “They just played at Myrtle Beach in October.”

Tavares won a Grammy in 1978 for the single “More Than a Woman” on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which won Album of the Year.

The group was nominated for a Grammy in 1982 for their hit single “A Penny for Your Thoughts.” They had six gold and two platinum albums, a Grammy Award and fans around the world when, in 1984, Ralph Tavares quit.

Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste leads nominations; Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish vie for big awards

He reunited with the group in 2014 and continued performing with his brothers until his death.

“They had a show booked for Saturday night in the Poconos," Oriola said. ”We were going to celebrate his 80th birthday."

More deaths: Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmueller, the first woman nominated for directing Oscar, dies at 93

Contributing: Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Ralph Tavares, eldest of five brothers in R&B group Tavares, dies at 79

Comments / 157

Setra Obondi
4d ago

I was a teenager when this came out right now I'm 60 years old but I love the music my mother always played it between them and The temptations and The four tops Aretha Franklin her favorite Anita Baker and Luther vandross and Teddy pendergrass may they all rest in peace in Jesus name Amen

Reply(2)
21
Mary Cymbalak-Swanson
4d ago

omg...how sad...Tavares is a awesome group..Growing up in the 70s with their music was magical...R.I.P. Ralph..and Condolences to your family

Reply
29
Ann Chicoine
4d ago

I am in tears! I was a teenager in the 70s and listened to them all the time. My Sincere Condolenses to his loved ones. RIP

Reply(1)
49
Related
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
MUSIC
FUN 107

New Bedford Musical Legend Ralph Tavares Passes Away

New Bedford music icon Ralph Tavares has passed away. The oldest of the brothers in the Grammy-winning Tavares act was 79, and would have turned 80 on Friday. The cause of death has not yet been determined. In reality, Ralph Tavares was the fifth of the 10 Tavares siblings, born...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Popculture

Christy Giles, Popular Young Model, Found Dead at 24

Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of "masked men" caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles' place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Marvin Gaye
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Nominations#The New Bedford#Foxwoods
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Actor Mel Gibson dines at Southport restaurant while in town filming movie

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The local film industry is going strong, attracting well-known actors like Mel Gibson to the Cape Fear. StarNews reports Gibson will be in a supernatural thriller called “Boys of Summer,” which recently started shooting in Southport. While in the coastal city, the actor ate at Castucci’s...
SOUTHPORT, NC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

317K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy