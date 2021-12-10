ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top laptop deals for the 2021 holiday season you can get at Amazon, HP, Best Buy and more

By Jon Winkler, Jordan McMahon, Elsie Boskamp, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Shop laptop deals for the 2021 holiday season at Amazon, HP, Best Buy and more Reviewed / Samsung / Lenovo / Acer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Laptops are some of the priciest gadgets on the market, but that just means the deals are all the more appealing for 2021 holiday shopping. Major retailers like Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and more are offering price cuts on several top-rated ultrabooks, 2-in-1s and gaming laptops.

You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook . This powerful laptop is marked down $27.74 at Amazon, available for just $192.25. It's easy to set up, slim and boasts a 10-hour battery life.

Sweet deal: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is bringing back its annual "Day of the Dozens" Sunday

Below, check out the best laptops on sale right now and get all the essential info to help you shop these tech essentials.

The best Amazon laptop deals

Save big on the Lenovo Flex 5 13-Inch Chromebook Reviewed/Lenovo

The best Best Buy laptop deals

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now. Microsoft/Best Buy

The best HP laptop deals

Save $450 on the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop Reviewed/HP

The best Walmart laptop deals

Walmart has the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop for $429 Reviewed/Walmart

What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air ($899) was our top choice for best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and ASUS as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks , with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is down to $324 right now at Amazon—a $105.99 markdown. We're fans of its stellar build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and snappy performance. Its battery life can be middling, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for who's also a Windows fan, the HP Spectre x360 laptop , down from $1,099.99 to just $839.99 at HP, is a great gift this holiday season. As one of our favorite laptops for students , the Spectre impressed us with its nine-hour battery life and wide screen. Though not as fast as the latest Macbooks, the Spectre still offers speedy performance for office work, light video editing and even gaming.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

