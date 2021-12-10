ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Daily Money: Should you put your vaccine status on your resume? Plus, CPI jumps 6.8%

By Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5vGT_0dJOgXuC00
Some job-seekers are now putting their vaccine status on their résumés. insta_photos/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phew, we made it through another week. Hello, Daily Money readers. Jayme Deerwester with you again this Friday.

Inflation hit a 39-year high in November . The consumer price index jumped 6.8% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, as prices surged for staples such as food and gasoline, as well as new and used cars, rent and medical care.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: A few years ago, job-hunters were debating whether to put their college graduation year on their résumés. Now, some candidates are listing their vaccine status . Does it help or hurt? The short answer: It probably won’t hurt and could help you land a position.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

What's driving inflation to a 39-year high? The reasons and solutions are complicated.

Trendy gifts. The best gifts from TikTok and Instagram that went viral.

Ice hack. You need patience, not vinegar , to clear snow or ice off your windshield.

Could have done Better.com. CEO apologizes after laying off workers via Zoom.

Small business end-of-year checklist . 15 ways to maximize your company's cash before Dec. 31.

MOOD MUSIC: Since I haven't quoted any country artists since taking over the Daily Money newsletter, I'm going to correct that. Going with some old George Jones today: " It's finally Friday . I'm free again."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Should you put your vaccine status on your resume? Plus, CPI jumps 6.8%

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Cpi#Insta Photos#Daily Money#Tiktok#Better Com
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Payouts are Available in Every Single State, and You Can Get them this Year: Guide to the $300 to $2,000 in Cash that each US State Has

Local governments have moved forward in recent weeks to assist their inhabitants financially as some families strive to recover from the financial devastation caused by the Covid outbreak. As 2021 concludes, some states in the United States are issuing a fourth stimulus check, while others have different alternatives. The chances...
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

317K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy