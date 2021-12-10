The Daily Money: Should you put your vaccine status on your resume? Plus, CPI jumps 6.8%

Some job-seekers are now putting their vaccine status on their résumés. insta_photos/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Inflation hit a 39-year high in November . The consumer price index jumped 6.8% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, as prices surged for staples such as food and gasoline, as well as new and used cars, rent and medical care.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: A few years ago, job-hunters were debating whether to put their college graduation year on their résumés. Now, some candidates are listing their vaccine status . Does it help or hurt? The short answer: It probably won’t hurt and could help you land a position.

What's driving inflation to a 39-year high? The reasons and solutions are complicated.

Trendy gifts. The best gifts from TikTok and Instagram that went viral.

Ice hack. You need patience, not vinegar , to clear snow or ice off your windshield.

Could have done Better.com. CEO apologizes after laying off workers via Zoom.

Small business end-of-year checklist . 15 ways to maximize your company's cash before Dec. 31.

