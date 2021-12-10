Virginia man charged with murders, arsons and burglaries in Worcester, Accomack

A New Church, Virginia, man has been charged in connection with a spree of crimes in Accomack and Worcester counties, including murder, attempted murder and arson.

Gary Joseph Fleig, 45, began a string of violent incidents Friday, Dec. 3, according to police, at a Pocomoke City, Maryland, home in the 1400 block of Hillman Road.

Worcester County sheriff's deputies responded to the residence for a burglary. The victim told them he discovered a car in his driveway upon arriving home, police said. He was approached by a woman asking for gas, and as he was retrieving it from his garage, a man came out of his home carrying his television, according to the sheriff's office.

An altercation ensued and the victim was assaulted, briefly losing consciousness, police said. When he regained consciousness, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun. As the victim ran, the suspect fired about three shots at him, according to police.

The man and woman, along with a third suspect, another man, fled in vehicle. The victim went inside to find a fire had been set, the sheriff's office said, which he extinguished. Various items were found to have been stolen from his home.

The next day, Saturday, Dec. 4, police responded to a fire in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, Virginia, after firefighters found 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr. dead in his burning home.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:Pocomoke burglary, assault investigated for possible link to Va. suspicious death case

Two days later, on Monday, Dec. 6, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body in a field behind a home in the 9200 block of Lankford Highway, also in Oak Hall.

Forty-three-year-old Maurice Lamont Fiddermon, of Temperanceville, had died from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

The next day, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation charged Fleig, along with two other New Church residents, 46-year-old Wendy Dawn Taylor and 54-year-old Coy Edward Bailey, with attempted murder, arson, burglary and more in the Pocomoke incident.

On Thursday, Fleig was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes in relation to Fiddermon's death, and Friday, Virginia State Police announced he was being charged with murder, arson, burglary and more in connection with Mears' death.

He's being held at Accomack County Jail without bond.

Both murder investigations are ongoing and police said there may have been other suspects involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131 or Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.