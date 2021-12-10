Alstine Avenue Fatal Gunshot Victim Identified As 22-Year-Old Kevin Taylor Of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was shot and killed in Sacramento County on Tuesday has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of Carmichael.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of gunshots and a scream at an apartment complex on the 5900 block of Van Alstine Avenue in Sacramento County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Deputies started life-saving measures and continued until paramedics could take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man later died.

The investigation into the man’s shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.