ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Fallen Officer’s Wife Would Have Been On Duty During Fatal Shooting At Police Headquarters

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgtCI_0dJOfuya00

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fatal shooting right on police property—the ambush, happening just hours after those same officers were honoring one of their own killed in the line of duty.

“I think even for us officers, the Police Department is kind of our safe place,” said Tela Inn, Stockton Police Officer, and wife of fallen Officer Jimmy Inn.

Officer Tela Inn, Wednesday, was at Police Headquarters, unveiling a memorial for her late husband.

In May, Officer Inn was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call.

But just a few hours after the unveiling, there was an ambush on officers, and Tela Inn would have been on duty, had it not been for the memorial.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Police say a shirtless man walked onto the department parking lot. He started screaming and firing a gun into the air, at one point charging right at officers.

Police Chief Eric Jones says five officers opened fire shooting and killing the suspect.

“It’s a traumatic situation that they went through, and they were forced into the situation,” he said.

Chief Jones says he’s never seen anything like this in his 30 years on the force.

For Tela, she says it’s not lost on her how this team, went from honoring Jimmy to being on the front lines of such a brazen crime on their own turf.

“We can never really let our guard down,” said Tela.

Those five officers are now on paid leave. CBS13 has also learned, 4 out of the 5 officers are new to the force, joining Stockton Police Department less than three years ago.

Former Sacramento Police Chief John McGinness says this is something that stays with officers no matter their tenure.

“They’ve had a profound life experience now that can not and should not be erased, and it will help them get through their tour of duty, alive and well,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Stockton Hit-And-Run Identified As 70-Year-Old Man

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The alleged driver wanted for a Stockton hit-and-run that left a man dead back in July has been arrested. Stockton police say the original incident happened back on July 25 around 6 p.m. A 40-year-old man was struck by a vehicle along the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street that day. Officers say the man was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives were able to get a description of the vehicle that struck the man, but they have still been trying to develop information about the driver. Last week, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 70-year-old Guillermo Sotolongo and he was arrested. Sotolongo has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder, police say.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Found Shot Several Times In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man found shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Monday evening died. Rancho Cordova police say officers responded to the 2000 block of West La Loma Drive a little after 7 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures, but medics soon pronounced him dead. Crime Scene Investigators have since responded and have gathered evidence and interviewed possible witnesses. No suspect information has been released at this point, and exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear. The name of the man has also not yet been released.
CBS Sacramento

Man, 44, In Custody At San Joaquin County Jail Found Unresponsive In Cell, Dies

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the San Joaquin County Jail died over the weekend. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found the 44-year-old man unresponsive in his single-person jail cell. Other staff and medics were immediately called for help, authorities say. Life-saving measures were started by officers until medics took over, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the inmate has not been released at this point, but the sheriff’s office says he had been in custody since Dec. 5 on two misdemeanor warrants. He was set to be released from custody on Dec. 29. An investigation is now pending to determine the man’s cause of death.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Couple Sentenced To 25-Years-To-Life In Prison For 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A couple convicted of an abuse case that led to a young boy’s death has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Jessica Prater and Adam Caldwell were convicted back in November. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says Prater and her 5-year-old son Zachary Prater-Stokes had moved into Caldwell’s house back in 2016. Prosecutors say Caldwell and Prater then began to physically and psychologically abuse the boy. In June 2016, Prater called 911 and reported that her son had allegedly swallowed some water in a bathtub and was unresponsive. First responders noted how the boy was found clothed and dry in a bedroom. The boy was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness, prosecutors say. He was later pronounced dead. An autopsy showed that the boy had suffered extensive abuse, with his death being caused by blunt force injuries and water submersion. Prater was convicted on first-degree murder and child abuse charges. Caldwell was convicted on second-degree murder and child assault causing death charges. Both Prater and Caldwell have now been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Headquarters#Domestic Violence#The Police Department
CBS Sacramento

Fair Oaks Woman, 28, Suspected Of DUI In Ceres Crash That Killed 2

CERES (CBS13) – A Fair Oaks woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Ceres left two people dead over the weekend. Ceres police say, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road. Two vehicles, a pickup truck and sedan, were involved and both had major damage. Officers believe pickup truck driver ran through a red light at the intersection and then crashed into the sedan. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released at this point in the investigation, but Ceres police say they were both 19-year-old men. The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 28-year-old Fair Oaks resident Danielle Morgan. She has since been arrested and is facing charges of DUI and murder, Ceres police say.  
CBS Sacramento

Two Men Accused Of Starting Caldor Fire To Bail Out Of Jail Monday, Attorney Says

PLACERVILLE (CBS13/AP) – Bail for the father and son accused of starting the Caldor Fire has been reduced. On Monday, bail for 66-year-old David Smith was reduced from $1 million dollars to $25,000. Bail for his son 32-year-old Travis Smith was reduced from $1 million to $50,000. The attorney for both men, Mark Reichel, says they will bail out of jail in El Dorado County Monday around midnight. They’re scheduled to appear back in court on February 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. The two were charged with reckless arson, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced on December 8.  Reichel insists...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Charges Filed Against 2 Arrested For Davis And Woodland Drug Store Organized Retail Thefts

DAVIS (CBS13) – The two young men arrested on suspicion of participating in organized retail thefts that hit drug stores in Davis and Woodland are being charged with multiple felonies, the district attorney’s office says. Dorian Adams, a 19, and Taveon Thompson, 18, were arrested back on Dec. 9 by Davis police. Prosecutors allege that the pair were involved in a series of thefts at CVS and Walgreens stores in Davis and Woodland. The thefts have been a part of a pattern of crime across Northern California. Groups of suspects have been hitting drug stores, stuffing whatever they could inside of bags and then taking off. On Monday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced a criminal complaint of organized retail theft against Adams and Thompson. Adams has posted his $50,000 bail while Thompson remains in custody. Both men, who are from Antioch, are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rough Night In Stockton With Two Shot, Carjacking, And Robbery

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough night in Stockton, with two shootings, a carjacking, and a robbery, said the Stockton Police Department. The first shooting victim was a 25-year old who was shot on West Poplar Street, near the Civic District. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second shooting victim was a 55-year-old man, who after attempting to run from muggers, was shot. This took place on South Airport Way in the Park District, after which the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The carjacking took place on Jamestown Street in the Lakeview District where a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after which the suspects took his keys and fled in his car. The robbery, which also took place in the Lakeview District, affected a 57-year-old man who was also robbed at gunpoint before the suspects fled in a tan sedan. This took place on Stratford Circle.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alstine Avenue Fatal Gunshot Victim Identified As 22-Year-Old Kevin Taylor Of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was shot and killed in Sacramento County on Tuesday has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of Carmichael. At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of gunshots and a scream at an apartment complex on the 5900 block of Van Alstine Avenue in Sacramento County. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Deputies started life-saving measures and continued until paramedics could take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man later died. The investigation into the man’s shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Stockton Officers Shoot Armed Man Who Charged At Them Outside Police Headquarters

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has been shot and killed by officers after he allegedly charged at them while armed with a gun outside of Stockton police headquarters Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street, according to a police department statement. Police say they got two calls about a man in the police department’s parking lot reportedly firing a gun. A total of six officers then went out through the front lobby doors to investigate. Officers say the suspect started walking towards them and...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Drunk Driver Car Crashes Into Concrete Wall In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — A vehicle crashed into a concrete wall in Auburn where officers found it and arrested the driver, said the Auburn Police Department. After arriving on the scene, officers found the car sitting on top of the wall at the intersection of High Street and College Way. Apparently, the crash caused to the vehicle to slide almost completely over the wall. After testing the driver’s blood-alcohol levels, they found that the driver was above the legal limit. The driver is presumed safe and there are no reports of any other injuries.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

K9 That Escaped From Sitter In Loomis Found Safe

LOOMIS (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 who escaped while spending time with a sitter Saturday evening has been located, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Axel escaped from his dog sitter at 7 p.m. Saturday in the neighborhood of Horseshoe Bar Road and Auburn Folsom. He was seen by residents who called to report it. According to a social media post, K9 handlers responded and located the dog who is now resting and on his way home. Deputies had asked anyone in the area to be on the lookout for the dog, who they say will respond to his name.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Men Accused Of Multiple Felony Crimes In Connection With Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint detailing the criminal charges against two men accused of starting the devastating Caldor Fire. David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with three counts of reckless arson, and two weapon charges, including manufacturing a machine gun and possessing a silencer. Click here to read the full complaint. The father and son are being held in jail on $1 million bail each. They will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m. The fire burned 221,835 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and injured five people.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of I-5 Road Rage Shooting Appeared In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of shooting and killing a man on I-5 in Sacramento earlier this week appeared before a judge Thursday. Thirty-three-year-old David Perry appeared in a Sacramento County courtroom where a judge formally outlined the murder charges against him. On Monday afternoon, 60-year-old Lufino Mejorado was shot while driving his Dodge Ram truck on southbound I-5 near Richards Boulevard. Witnesses reported seeing a white Mercedes chasing the truck. Perry, who was believed to be in the Mercedes, allegedly pulled up to Mejorado and shot multiple times. Mejorado was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Perry was arrested on Tuesday by the CHP. A friend of Mejorado told CBS13 he was strong in his faith and a family man. Perry was appointed a public defender at Thursday’s hearing and the case was continued until next month.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Longtime Friend Remembers Veteran, Retired Correctional Officer Killed In Road Rage Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CB13) – Djuan Perry says her friend 60-year-old Lufino Mejorado who she called “Lou” loved to fish and was always there when needed. Mejorado was shot during a road rage incident that ended near I-5 and Richards Boulevard. Perry says she has no idea why anyone would result to violence and says her friend was not a confrontational man.   She says the two met in the 6th grade and remained friends as they grew older. Perry remembers making sure Mejorado did well in school when they were kids. “Constantly encouraged him. Do your homework, go to class, stay focused, keep your...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento Leaves 6 In Critical Condition

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and six victims occurred Saturday evening, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The crash took place at Calvin Road and Power Inn Road and crews are currently on the scene. The six people injured are in critical condition. This is a developing story. New details will be added when more information is available.
CBS Sacramento

Passenger Detained, Police Break Off Chase With Driver In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A short chase in south Sacramento ended with a passenger getting detained but the driver getting away, police say. The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sacramento police say officers tried to pull over a suspect for an undisclosed reason, but the driver wouldn’t yield. Just after the chase started, a passenger got out of the car. Officers quickly detained that passenger. The suspect continued on, leading officers down Interstate 5. Police say they broke off the chase in the area of Peltier Road, however. No other information about the chase, including a description of the suspect, has been released.
CBS Sacramento

Man, 46, Suspected Of Firing Gunshots, Barricading Himself Inside Vehicle In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle for hours in Stockton Monday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office sent out a message on social media saying they were dealing with a person in distress who had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. Deputies said they initially responded to the area after reports of someone firing gunshots into the air shortly before 5:30 p.m. Residents were warned to avoid the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street. Deputies announced around 11:15 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody. No injuries were reported. On Tuesday, the suspect was identified by the sheriff’s office as 46-year-old Pedro Dominguez. Exactly what prompted him to barricaded himself is still unclear. Dominguez has been booked into jail and is facing charges of brandishing a weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Of Sacramento Names Next Police Chief

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The city of Sacramento has chosen its next police chief. The Sacramento Police Department made the announcement on social media Friday that the new chief will be Deputy Chief of Operations Kathy Lester, a 27-year-old veteran of the Department. Lester will be the Department’s 46th chief and the first woman to hold the position. “I am humbled by this appointment and by the opportunity to serve our residents in this role,” Lester said in a statement. “I joined the Sacramento Police Department because of its reputation for community-based policing, and that spirit of community and collaboration has long been instilled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mugshot Released Of Michael Kelley, The Man Accused Of Driving Drunk, Killing 4 People On I-80

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department has released the booking photo of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a family of four in Nevada County. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Kelley was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 80 near Yuba Gap in the Sierra. Kelley was on probation for a previous DUI at the time of the crash. A family of five from North Highlands was in the other vehicle. All of them were killed except for a four-year-old boy. The Nevada County District Attorney’s office has filed charges of four counts of murder against Kelley. Read the full criminal complaint here.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy