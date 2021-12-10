ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspire Global gains 25% End 2 End stake for $1.75m

By Craig Davies
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspire Global has struck an agreement that will see the firm gain a 25 per cent stake in bingo supplier End 2 End for $1.75m with an option to acquire all remaining shares in three or five-years time. The agreement provides the company with access to omni channel technology...

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
casinobeats.com

1X2 notes certification will ‘strengthen’ client relationships

Igaming developer and aggregator 1X2 Network has gained ISO 27001 certification, which allows the company to “strengthen” relationships with existing clients. Lauding its commitment to meet the industry’s “highest possible technical standards”, 1X2 noted that the certification demonstrates that the company can meet specific requirements relating to information security management systems.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

EveryMatrix generates casino profit despite Germany GGR decline

EveryMatrix has seen a gross profit of €6m within its casino sector, despite regulatory headwinds in Germany as a result of the Fourth Interstate Gambling Treaty implementation. Publishing its interim 2021 third quarter trading report – covering the nine months ending 29 november 2021 – EveryMatrix noted that Germany...
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

GAN enhances igaming provisions with Silverback Gaming transaction

GAN has announced the acquisition of online casino games developer Silverback Gaming on undisclosed terms, with the transaction lauded as an “invaluable long-term asset” in driving exclusive provisions in the US. The purchase of the Bulgaria and UK-based studio provides GAN with the exclusive global rights to all...
GAMBLING
State
Alabama State
gamingintelligence.com

Aspire Global completes migration to BtoBet platform

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has completed the migration of all of its partner brands to BtoBet’s proprietary sportsbook platform. The first partner brand went live on BtoBet’s sportsbook platform in August this year, with the company now completing its objective of migrating all ten brands before year-end.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Andrew Rhodes: UKGC nowhere near living in an ideal world

The UK Gambling Commission’s interim chief executive, Andrew Rhodes, claimed that that the gambling industry is “no way near” living in an “ideal world”, stressing that there is “too much harm from gambling as a result of too little compliance amongst too many operators”.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Dutch entry secures CT Interactive European expansion

CT Interactive is set to go live “very soon” within the Dutch igaming market, after the online casino games provider gained a licence for the newly regulated European market. The company is to supply a selection of its gaming suite to licensed operators in the region, which the...
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

CB100 pathways through gaming and beyond, with David Stoveld

The necessity of building and maintaining a strong network is a familiar construct among numerous industries, and is certainly one that is not lost in the gaming community. However, among the multitude of strategies and expert tutorials in how best to achieve such a goal, is the question of: how much do you know you network? With this in mind, CasinoBeats is aiming to take a look under the hood, if you will, and has tasked the 100 Club to help out.
GAMBLING
#Omni Channel Technology#Esports Technologies#M A#Aspire Global#Colombian#Highrollers#Pariplay#End 2 End
Advertising Age

Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers pump up spending

We now can quantify advertising’s global pandemic pullback: Spending for the world’s 100 biggest advertisers fell 7.1% to $278 billion in 2020. But it could have been worse. And spending in 2021 has bounced back, with a double-digit percentage jump in some key categories as marketers rebuild and rebound.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Run Company

The media issues list after list of best-run companies, best-managed companies, best companies to work for, and best CEOs. Most of these use dozens of metrics. Some are financial, so they include earnings and revenue growth. Others are based on stock market performance. Still, others are based on consumer satisfaction research. The Drucker Institute is […]
BUSINESS
casinobeats.com

Everi swells Canadian presence via ALC collaboration

Everi Digital has grown its Canadian footprint after striking an alliance to take its suite of gaming content to Atlantic Lottery Corporation‘s online casinos. As a result of the partnership, the land-based and digital casino gaming solutions provider is to take its three-reel mechanical and video slot content across the New Brunswick province.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Spinomenal teams-up with Codere to enhance LatAm reputation

Igaming content provider Spinomenal has enhanced its reputation within the Latin America region as it teams-up with Mexican casino operator Codere. Under the terms of the partnership, Spinomenal has leveraged its localised experience to create a new slot title entitled En La Vida En La Cancha, which, according to the provider, takes inspiration from Codere’s sponsorship with Liga MX’s Club de Fútbol Monterrey, locally known as Rayados.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

DWG titles go live in New Jersey via Resorts Digital Gaming link-up

Design Works Gaming has teamed up with New Jersey operator Resorts Digital Gaming in a partnership which will see its titles become available within the state. The first operator to sign DWG’s real money gaming content in the US, the deal will see igaming studio’s titles launch with resorts across both its Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun brands, including resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com.
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
casinobeats.com

Playtech lauds Spinomenal deal as making ‘perfect sense’

Igaming content provider Spinomenal has joined forces with Playtech as the two companies sign a content distribution agreement. As part of the collaboration, the latest between the pair, Playtech will further enhance its slot title offerings via its games marketplace. Furthermore, the gambling technology company will gain access to Spinomenal’s suite of slots through a single integration.
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

