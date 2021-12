Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of NCIS Season 19 on CBS, called “Collective Memory.”. NCIS delivered an unconventional case to the team with “Collective Memory,” and that’s saying something for a show halfway through its nineteenth season! The agents had to rely on the hologram of a murder victim that she created prior to her death to solve the mystery of what happened to her, and the plot was thickened thanks to the tense relationship between the dead woman and her estranged daughter. The case was closed by the end of the fall finale, but not before it motivated Jessica Knight to drop some clues about her backstory, and that’s exactly what Season 19 needs after Mark Harmon departed as Gibbs as a series regular.

