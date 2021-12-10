ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Business Writers
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running...

cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
Critical defect rate increases 13% Q2 2021, according to ACES Quality Management Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report

Increase ends multi-quarter trend of decline but critical defect remains lower than the 'COVID Peak' of Q3 2020. DENVER, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the release of its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report covering the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. The latest report provides an analysis of post-closing quality control data derived from ACES Quality Management & Control® software.
Daily Mail

Wholesale inflation jumps 9.6% in biggest increase since records began in 2010: Highest number of small businesses since 1979 say higher costs forced them to raise prices

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier, in another sign of the ongoing inflation pressure that is hurting President Joe Biden's approval ratings. The US producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8 percent in November...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Record inflation

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing. Business Report: Highest rental car rates across the nation. Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM HST. Hawaii was not the most expensive place to rent a...
communityimpact.com

Local businesses in Northeast Metrocom adapt to changing workforce

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bexar County reached an unemployment rate of 13.8%, as businesses closed for safety mitigations, according to Workforce Solutions. In March 2020, the CARES Act was passed, giving extra unemployment compensation to those in need. In addition, the state of Texas provided an extra $300 weekly supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
eyeonhousing.org

Inflation Surges in November

In November, consumer prices increased by 6.8% from a year ago. It marks the largest year-over-year gain since June 1982. Supply-chain constraints and strong consumer demand related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to recent price increases in some sectors. The Bureau of Labor Statistics...
FOX21News.com

High Inflation Impacts Local Businesses

D.A. gives gifts to elementary students in Colorado Springs. Celebrating the Winter Solstice with Mountain Song Community School. Aspen Camp of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing in need of repairs, funds. Indy Give! 2021: Rocky Mountain Pace. Letecia Stauch hearing, Stauch once again does not appear in court. Supporting...
International Business Times

US Inflation Surge Whiplashes Stocks

US and European stocks initially advanced on Friday despite data showing that US inflation rose to a near 40-year high, but later gave up much of if not all of their gains. Government data showed US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982.
kezi.com

Coastal businesses try to adapt to supply shortages

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The supply chain crisis has left businesses across the country waiting for essential supplies, including ones on Oregon's coast. “Under normal circumstances, usually it's anywhere from two days to two weeks, and now it's months on end,” said Daniel Lofy, the owner of Lofy Construction, about the delays.
Advertising Age

How marketers should adapt to rising inflation

Inflation in October rose faster than at any point in 31 years—and even that point in 1990 was only a momentary blip from oil prices in the run up to the Gulf War. The current inflation surge looks likely to last a while—well into next year. And that hasn’t happened in the U.S. since the 1970s and ‘80s.
Inside Indiana Business

Business Growth: With Adaptive Planning

The Information Age has allowed companies to obtain more accurate data quicker and act on it more effectively. Because of that, planning for the full year would be only part of the planning process for some businesses. Changing those plans sooner, rather than later, could be more helpful, as information becomes available.
wealthmanagement.com

Booming Atlanta Becomes Epicenter of U.S. Inflation Surge

(Bloomberg)—Becky Gunn is the Federal Reserve’s eyes and ears on the ground in Atlanta. She’s constantly chatting up business leaders and consumers, prying intelligence out of them that is sent on to policy makers in Washington. This puts Gunn in a unique position to witness first-hand the greatest inflation surge...
Forbes

Inflation Is Surging, But These Stocks Could Benefit

Inflation in the U.S. continues to surge, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week rising by 6.8% in November compared to a year ago. This marks the fastest annual increase since 1982 and an increase from the 6.2% rate seen in October. The increase is driven by higher food and energy prices as well as a significant increase in used car and truck prices. The core CPI, which excludes energy and food, also jumped 4.9% on a year-on-year basis, marking the highest levels since 1991. Rising inflation could threaten the economic rebound following Covid-19, and has the U.S. Federal Reserve turning increasingly hawkish, potentially advancing its timeline for interest rate hikes to keep price rises under control.
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
