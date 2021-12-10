Anna von Hausswolff Forced to Perform in Secret

The Swedish musician Anna Von Hausswolff makes doomy, atmospheric movement that nods towards doom metal, and she’s collaborated with metal artists like Wolves In The Throne Room and Sunn O))). Von Hausswolff’s primary instrument is the pipe organ, which isn’t the kind of thing that you can pack up in a tour van. Last year, Von Hausswolff released All Thoughts Fly, and album of pipe-organ instrumentals. Right now, Von Hausswolff is touring Europe behind that album, and many of her shows are at churches, since churches are the places where you’re most likely to find pipe organs. But a group of French conservative Catholic extremists has decided that Von Hausswolff’s music is Satanic, and they’ve forced the cancellations of two of those church shows.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO