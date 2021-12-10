ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna von Hausswolff Forced to Perform in Secret

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish organist and singer Anna von Hausswolff performed in secret on Thursday night, after two of her French...

avantmusicnews.com

Stereogum

Anna Von Hausswolff Church Shows Cancelled After Protesters Accuse Her Of Making Satanic Music

The Swedish musician Anna Von Hausswolff makes doomy, atmospheric movement that nods towards doom metal, and she’s collaborated with metal artists like Wolves In The Throne Room and Sunn O))). Von Hausswolff’s primary instrument is the pipe organ, which isn’t the kind of thing that you can pack up in a tour van. Last year, Von Hausswolff released All Thoughts Fly, and album of pipe-organ instrumentals. Right now, Von Hausswolff is touring Europe behind that album, and many of her shows are at churches, since churches are the places where you’re most likely to find pipe organs. But a group of French conservative Catholic extremists has decided that Von Hausswolff’s music is Satanic, and they’ve forced the cancellations of two of those church shows.
RELIGION
mxdwn.com

Anna Von Hausswolff’s Performance Canceled After French Catholics Stage Protest Outside Church

Swedish artist Anna von Hausswolff’s latest show had been canceled due to Catholic Activists. The activists considered the concert to be “satanist.” They protested at the entrance of the venue, blocking the entrance and singing in a group “Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us poor sinner.” Hausswolff was scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Notre-Dame du Bon-Port church in Nantes this past Tuesday, December 7.
PROTESTS
treblezine.com

Anna Von Hausswolff announces Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Anna Von Hausswolff has announced a new live album. On January 14th, the singer/songwriter and organist will release Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival via Southern Lord. The album features live recordings of tracks from her albums The Miraculous and Dead Magic. She’s shared a live version of “The Truth, The Glow, The Fall” ahead of the album’s release. Hear it below.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Gianluca Becuzzi – Mana (2021; Bandcamp)

Ever put a new album on and halfway through the first track you are ready to purchase the artist’s entire catalog? That was my experience recently with Mana from Gianluca Becuzzi. Based in Rome and active since the 1980s, Becuzzi draws from a wide variety of styles including electroacoustic, drone, industrial, ambient and sound art, but has an approach that is distinct and singular.
MUSIC
NME

Anna Von Hausswolff’s Paris show cancelled following “far-right Catholic” protests

Swedish musician Anna Von Hausswolff’s show at a Paris church has been cancelled due to security concerns over Catholic protests. The cancellation comes after backlash to a previous show of Hausswolff’s in Nantes, per The Guardian. A group, who Nantes deputy mayor Bassem Asseh referred to as “intolerant radicals” on Twitter, had obstructed the entrance to Notre-Dame de Bon-Port ahead of her planned Tuesday performance.
PROTESTS
