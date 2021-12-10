ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

CBA’s Occhino bowls 300 game in win over Bishop Grimes

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

MATTYDALE – In what has already proven a memorable and historic month for Christian Brothers Academy athletics, eighth-grade bowler Eliana Occhino added to that history.

Already establishing herself as one of the top girls bowlers in the Section III ranks, Occhino became the first player, female or male, to record a 300 game in the section in Thursday’s match against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

What made it more remarkable was that it came in the third game. Occhino improved as the match went on, shooting an opening 228 and putting together even more strikes in a 258 second game.

That only proved the prelude to a final game where all 12 shots found the pocket. Occhino said she only felt nerves on the final pair of shots, but they proved just as good as the first 10 as she closed out a 786 series.

Cadence Malicek added a 502 series in CBA’s 7-0 win over Grimes. On the boys side, the Brothers also swept the Cobras behind Tom Dearnaley’s 627 series that included games of 220 and 211. Nathan Schultz led Grimes with a 469 series, ahead of a 463 set by the Brothers’ Ryan Mulhern.

As this went on, two other local rivals went at it, with Fayetteville-Manlius and East Syracuse Minoa splitting their match at Strike-N-Spare.

The boys match went 2-1 in the Spartans’ favor, with Ryan Buffum closing with 235 and 264 as part of a 662 series as Joe Gardner and Kyle Nissen both had 518 sets. The Hornets still got a 646 series from Michael Nanno and a 573 set from Luke Teta.

F-M would sweep the girls match 3-0 as Samantha Estock shot games of 235 and 223 in her 626 series. No one on Esm could top a 379 series from Emily Blakeman.

Before all this, ESM got a tremendous series from Buffum during last Tuesday’s 3-0 shutout over Liverpool held at Flamingo Bowl.

With games of 224, 247 and 236, Buffum managed a 707 series, beating the 699 set from Liverpool’s Zach Doing that included a 289 game. Luke Leidka had a 202 game and 534 series as Gardner added a 501 series.

Bishop Grimes split a pair of 7-0 matches with Chittenango last Tuesday at Strike-N-Spare, winning the girls match as Nicalena Thompson’s 319 series edged a 318 set from Stephanie Michlovitch and a 315 series from Tori Coppola. Schultz shot a 480 series for the boys Cobras.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars handle Elmira, 62-47

CICERO – All sorts of noteworthy and worthwhile events surrounded the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team before it even took the court to start the 2021-22 season. To start with, while the Northstars returned several good players from last winter’s 8-4 team, it would not have back star forward Jerrod Hills, who decided to concentrate […]
CICERO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mulhern
The Clemson Insider

Career Day for Tigers' legend

It wasn't a great day for the Raiders, but it was a historic day for WRU member Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow set a new career high today vs the Chiefs.  Renfrow caught 13 passes for 117 yards and one (...)
NFL
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool bowlers have busy early stretch

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new, and more regular, season has started for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams, who have plenty of motivation this winter. Once again, the season will conclude with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships taking place at Strike-N-Spare Lanes in March, the first scheduled state tournament since 2019.
LIVERPOOL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Athletics#Mattydale#Strike N Spare Lanes#Brothers#Fayetteville Manlius#Spartans#Hornets#Esm
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Solvay bowlers begin new season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Right before Thanksgiving, the boys bowling team engaged in a pair of matches against Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes. At Solvay Recreation Alley on Nov. 22, the Wildcats nicked a point out of visiting East Syracuse Minoa, but no more as the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 decision.
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey blanks Auburn, falls to Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Once again, the area’s pair of varsity ice hockey teams will go across town to play home games during the 2021-22 season. Both Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt and Fayetteville-Manlius will find themselves at State Fair Coliseum, looking to move up the area ranks, though early results indicated how tough that could be.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa, MPH volleyball both start 1-1

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three area high schools have their girls volleyball teams still play a winter schedule – East Syracuse Minoa, Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill. Each of them would get underway last week, with the Spartans finding immediate success during last Monday’s three-set sweep of the Oneida Indians. ESM dominated each […]
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowlers race to quick start

ONONDAGA COUNTY – During the 2020-21 season, each of the Fayetteville-Manlius bowling teams demonstrated vast improvement that suggested they were both ready to challenge the top area sides. Getting underway this winter on Nov. 22 at Green Lakes Lanes, the girls Hornets roared past Central Square 3-0, though the F-M...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball rallies past Westhill

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though a full winter’s worth of games still lay ahead, it’s doubtful that the Marcellus boys basketball team would ever feel as much satisfaction as it did on the first day of December. Trailing long-time nemesis Westhill going into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs closed on a...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track sweeps at MVITA meet

UTICA – Both of the Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track and field teams made their way to Utica College’s Hutton Dome to open their 2021-22 seasons in the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Relays. And each of those sides would win, the boys Hornets earning 86 points to nearly lap runner-up Camden...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys indoor track flourishes in season opener

SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team to make an impact in the 2021-22 season. In last Wednesday’s first session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 65 points, second among 11 teams, trailing only the 79 points […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Mikey White impressive in Baldwinsville swimming opener

BALDWINSVILLE – It hasn’t taken long for Baldwinsville sophomore Mikey White to establish himself as one of the top boys swimmers in the Section III ranks. White’s quick efforts in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle highlighted the Bees’ season opener against Fayetteville-Manlius, even though the Hornets took the team portion 50-42.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy