Burlington County, NJ

Pets of the Week: Even the Grinch would fall head over heels for Tux and Peppa

By Melissa Hanejko, Burlington County Times
 4 days ago

With the temperatures getting colder, and the holidays drawing nearer, it's the perfect time to curl up in front of the television and watch all your seasonal favorites. While Rudolph is adorable, Clark Griswold is hilarious and Elf is the epitome of innocence, the cats and dogs at the shelter have a holiday favorite of their own.

The pets have a soft spot for the Grinch, the ultimate underdog who also happens to be a dog lover. The Grinch has been slandered in song and canceled by the Whos, but, of course, in the end he shows his soft side and there’s a happy ending in Whoville. And a happy ending is exactly what Tux and Peppa are hoping for this holiday season.

You’re a cute one, Miss Peppa! Six-year-old Peppa is pretty and petite, with warm brown eyes and a sweet, expressive face.

And alongside that sweet face you’ll find a loving and affectionate personality. Peppa, a bulldog-mix, is a friendly and energetic girl who loves going for walks almost as much as she loves cuddling. She also boasts a tiny, crooked tail that enhances her cuteness. Peppa loves meeting new people but  is very selective about her dog friends, and will need to be the only dog in her new home. But Peppa is all the dog you'll need - after all, the Grinch needed just one tiny dog for companionship!

Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Peppa's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

Merry and Bright: Sriracha, Max will add love and light to your holidays

Even the Grinch would have a hard time keeping a smile from his face when looking at Tux! The Grinch might be a dog-person (or dog-grinch), but Tux is upbeat and sweet enough to make his heart swell several sizes.

Tux had an owner, but when his owner moved Tux arrived at the shelter decked out in his formal wear. He is hoping to show off his fancy threads during his new family’s holiday festivities. Tux is an outgoing, playful guy who is finding his shelter cage rather confining. This sweet guy is feeling a little down and missing his family. Can you help deliver holiday happiness to Tux?

More: Adopt, Don’t Shop! Liz, Messiah will make you happier than any Black Friday sale

Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Tux's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

\Phantastic! Gracie and Tank would love to be your family mascots

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is located at 35 Academy Drive in Westampton. From now through Dec. 31, adoption fees are waived for adult cats, such as Tux, and just $15 for adult dogs like Peppa. To submit an adoption application, visit petango.com or call 609-265-5073‬ and choose option 4 to set up an appointment. For more information, visit co.burlington.nj.us .

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Pets of the Week: Even the Grinch would fall head over heels for Tux and Peppa

