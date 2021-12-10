ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gasparilla Bowl sells out Florida Gators vs. UCF matchup

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anx22_0dJOdYgI00
UCF and UF have sold out the Gasparilla Bowl. [ Times (2019) ]

The Gasparilla Bowl between Florida and UCF has sold out, the Tampa event announced Friday morning.

Seats are no longer available, but the game will release some standing-room only tickets soon for the Dec. 23 game at Raymond James Stadium.

The game usually has a capacity of 40,000, though the stadium can host more fans. Regardless, the crowd will dwarf the game’s previous record (33,539 for the 2019 game between UCF and Marshall).

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Gators and Knights; UF won the first two by a combined score of 100-27. But the programs have not met since 2006.

The matchup gives the Gators a chance to earn a fourth win over an in-state opponent this year, after beating Florida Atlantic, USF and Florida State.

“Bowl games are supposed to be a lot of fun,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said Sunday. “This one’s going to be special, getting us and UCF together. I know the Gators down in Tampa and throughout central Florida will be real excited to see that game.”

UCF has won its last three games in Tampa, with a pair of wins over USF and the 48-25 Gasparilla Bowl triumph over Marshall.

The Gators and Knights also have an upcoming non-conference series. The teams will meet in Gainesville in 2024 and 2033, and UCF will host the Gators in 2030.

The Gasparilla Bowl is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be shown on ESPN.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

How FSU football saved a potential top-10 recruiting class after a 5-7 season

Florida State enters Wednesday’s national signing day with a shot at its best recruiting class since the Jimbo Fisher era. If the early signing period goes as expected, the Seminoles will add the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect (Georgia cornerback Travis Hunter) and the state’s No. 3 recruit (Lake Gibson safety Sam McCall) as part of a class that was 11th nationally Tuesday afternoon, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Times photographer Luis Santana’s favorite images from 2021

I’m sure we agree that 2021 has been a blur. But 2021 did show light at the end of the pandemic tunnel and a big part of that was due to sports, live music and entertainment adapting to provide us with much-needed togetherness. Tampa Bay was in the spotlight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Their win was followed by a boat parade that made national news and the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs place veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve

Bucs tailback Giovani Bernard, who sustained a hip injury late in the first half of Sunday’s overtime win against the Bills, has been placed on injured reserve. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Bernard, 30, also suffered an MCL injury on the same play, a short Tom Brady incompletion to Chris Godwin.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa wins NCAA volleyball national championship

TAMPA — The University of Tampa volleyball team had its sights set on the NCAA Division II championship for the entire final match Saturday against Washburn. But it wasn’t just the white jerseys of Washburn that the Spartans saw on the other side of the court at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center. It was UT’s “National Champions” wall, with each of the volleyball program’s three title years — 2006, 2014 and 2018 — painted in large white numbers.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why Bryce Young topped our Heisman Trophy ballot

The Heisman Trophy ballot I submitted did not look the way I expected it to four weeks ago or even four days earlier. Midway through the season, I expected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker to win. Entering the final weekend, I thought Georgia’s Jordan Davis or Nakobe Dean might have my vote.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Florida Gators#Bowl Games#Florida College#American Football#Union Home Mortgage#Knights#Usf#Florida State#The Gasparilla Bowl#Espn#Bucs#Twitter#Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs rise to No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture

TAMPA — It seems appropriate that the Bucs will have a chance to take the crown off the champion’s head when they try to win the NFC South by beating New Orleans on Sunday night. The Saints have won the division four years in a row and own...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

After this game, the Super Bowl should be Tampa Bay’s to lose

TAMPA — Take a seat, fellas, and turn down the lights. There’s a video you need to watch. Forget the first 64 minutes of your 33-27 overtime win against Buffalo. For that matter, forget the first 12 weeks of this screwy season. Instead, just watch Breshad Perriman running all alone toward rhapsody.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Brayden Point returns to Lightning practice

TAMPA — The Lightning’s first practice after returning from their five-game road trip brought them a welcome sight. Top-line center Brayden Point re-joined the team Monday morning, his first time on the ice with his teammates since suffering a shoulder injury on Nov. 20. Point wore a red...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning beat Kings on Mathieu Joseph’s overtime goal

TAMPA — The Lightning played into overtime yet again Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings, their 11th game this season decided in extra time. And the best defense in the wide-open 3-on-3 overtime is a good goaltender. Moments after Andrei Vasilevskiy made a game-saving pad save on Anze...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ winning culture rubs off quickly on players such as Breshad Perriman

TAMPA — Breshad Perriman noticed when he returned to the Bucs in November that not too many faces had changed, but there was something different. “It’s like night and day,” Perriman said. “I feel like for the most part the guys that were here in ‘19, we always had confidence. But now, it’s just like a different swag. It’s night and day.”
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Young Tom Brady vs. Old Tom Brady: Game 13 comparison

C’mon now, Tom Brady can’t really be better than ever at age 44, can he? Common sense says no, but the numbers would disagree. Brady’s performance in his debut season in Tampa Bay last year exceeded the 16-game averages for his career. With that in mind, we figured it might be fun to compare Brady’s weekly numbers in 2021 (at 44) with his stats in 2011 (at 34) and 2001 (at 24).
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Five things we learned from Lightning’s road trip

It was difficult for the Lightning to see it following Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Senators, but their just-completed five-game road trip was a success. They won the first four games — including victories over three division opponents — and took eight of a possible 10 points on the trip.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy