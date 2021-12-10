Gasparilla Bowl sells out Florida Gators vs. UCF matchup

UCF and UF have sold out the Gasparilla Bowl. [ Times (2019) ]

The Gasparilla Bowl between Florida and UCF has sold out, the Tampa event announced Friday morning.

Seats are no longer available, but the game will release some standing-room only tickets soon for the Dec. 23 game at Raymond James Stadium.

The game usually has a capacity of 40,000, though the stadium can host more fans. Regardless, the crowd will dwarf the game’s previous record (33,539 for the 2019 game between UCF and Marshall).

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Gators and Knights; UF won the first two by a combined score of 100-27. But the programs have not met since 2006.

The matchup gives the Gators a chance to earn a fourth win over an in-state opponent this year, after beating Florida Atlantic, USF and Florida State.

“Bowl games are supposed to be a lot of fun,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said Sunday. “This one’s going to be special, getting us and UCF together. I know the Gators down in Tampa and throughout central Florida will be real excited to see that game.”

UCF has won its last three games in Tampa, with a pair of wins over USF and the 48-25 Gasparilla Bowl triumph over Marshall.

The Gators and Knights also have an upcoming non-conference series. The teams will meet in Gainesville in 2024 and 2033, and UCF will host the Gators in 2030.

The Gasparilla Bowl is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be shown on ESPN.

