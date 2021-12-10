ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters Rescue 18 From High-Rise Condo Fire In Annapolis

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued 18 people late Thursday from a two-alarm fire at a high-rise condominium in Annapolis, authorities said.

The fire broke out just before midnight at a six-story high-rise near the corner of First Street and Severn Avenue, the Annapolis Fire Department said. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the second-story balcony.

Firefighters rescued 18 people from the building, one of whom was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

It took roughly 60 firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control. It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused to the condominium.

The fire department said it appears the fire started on a second-floor balcony, though the cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping out 10 people who were displaced by the fire.

