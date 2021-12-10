This Enchanting Maine Bed And Breakfast Offers A Waterfront Sanctuary To Guests

We all deserve to pamper ourselves every now and then. With jam-packed schedules that leave us constantly busy, that can be tough to do. Even if you can only get away for a few nights, you have no shortage of enchanting destinations in Maine that are picture-perfect for a quick getaway. Wrap yourself in luxury, for example, when you check into this Maine bed and breakfast, which sits right on the water.

Tucked in downtown Bar Harbor, Saltair Waterfront Inn Bed and Breakfast promises a luxurious escape and some of the most beautiful views in town.

You'll immediately feel at home when you stroll through the front door of this gorgeous inn that overlooks Frenchman Bay.

The inn features eight guest rooms and suites, each brimming with amenities, including wifi, cable TV, and central air conditioning.

Select rooms feature a gas fireplace, perfect for curling up in front of on a snowy Maine evening.

All guest rooms and suites offer a private bath. Can you think of a better way to unwind than with a glass of wine, a good book, and a long soak in the tub?

Each day begins with a full gourmet breakfast. If you're hungry throughout the day, stop by the sunroom for a snack, a drink, and...

Absolutely spellbinding views of the water.

Chances are you won't be able to get enough of those water views. Enjoy a meal on the outdoor patio.

Or watch the sunrise or the sunset from cozy Adirondack chairs that sit right along the water.

Take a peek at the guest rooms, and book your stay on the official website of Saltair Waterfront Bed and Breakfast . Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you stayed at Saltair Inn Waterfront Bed and Breakfast in Maine? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments!