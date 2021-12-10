ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Queen Capitals of America

By Sarah Burns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZovm_0dJOdSNw00 D.Q. Corp., whose restaurants are branded as Dairy Queen and DQ Grill and Chill, offers its signature Blizzards (dense, ice-cold soft-serve ice cream shakes blended with various additions), along with burgers and other kinds of fast food at more than 4,000 locations across the United States. It’s owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and Buffet is said to be a fan of Blizzards. In fact, he and Bill Gates worked a shift serving them up at an Omaha DQ in 2019. (We hope they’re not watching their weight. (Here are 24 milkshakes with more calories than an entire meal.)

To determine which states have the most DQ outlets, both total and per capita, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita DQ restaurants population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest. Ties were broken using the total number of Dairy Queen restaurants in the state.

Click here to see the Dairy Queen capitals of America

We discovered that the Dairy Queen capitals of America are North and South Dakota, with 5 and 4.5 restaurants per 100,000 residents, respectively. That’s somewhat unusual, as the Dakotas are typically near the bottom of other fast-food chain rankings.

Minnesota -- the home state of the company, whose corporate offices are in Bloomington -- claims the No. 3 spot, with 4 Dairy Queens per 100,000 people. Texas is the leader in absolute terms, on the other hand, with 580 Dairy Queens, or roughly 15% of all the outlets in the country. Vermont, famously inhospitable to big chain operations, isn’t on the list: It is the only state in the union that doesn’t have a single DQ restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0dJOdSNw00

49. Rhode Island
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 2 -- 2nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZDnv_0dJOdSNw00

48. New York
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 39 -- 22nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0dJOdSNw00

47. California
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 79 -- 22nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzbYG_0dJOdSNw00

46. Hawaii
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 7 -- 4th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0dJOdSNw00

45. Oklahoma
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 20 -- 8th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0dJOdSNw00

44. Maryland
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 30 -- 14th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNQQN_0dJOdSNw00

43. Massachusetts
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 34 -- 18th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0dJOdSNw00

42. South Carolina
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.6
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 31 -- 15th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peFTn_0dJOdSNw00

41. Alaska
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.7
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 5 -- 3rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAyGi_0dJOdSNw00

40. Louisiana
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.7
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 33 -- 16th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbWVg_0dJOdSNw00

39. Florida
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.7
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 150 -- 9th highest
> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLKy4_0dJOdSNw00

38. Utah
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 26 -- 11th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0dJOdSNw00

37. New Hampshire
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 12 -- 6th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0dJOdSNw00

36. Mississippi
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 27 -- 12th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCQoM_0dJOdSNw00

35. New Jersey
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 80 -- 21st highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO3mp_0dJOdSNw00

34. North Carolina
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 94 -- 17th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbxSB_0dJOdSNw00

33. Arkansas
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 30 -- 13th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy2Sj_0dJOdSNw00

32. Connecticut
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 39 -- 23rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXkdf_0dJOdSNw00

31. Virginia
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 94 -- 18th highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf7fp_0dJOdSNw00

30. Nevada
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 37 -- 20th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzLzi_0dJOdSNw00

29. Tennessee
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 82 -- 20th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFziS_0dJOdSNw00

28. Idaho
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 23 -- 10th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uuBv_0dJOdSNw00

27. Alabama
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 64 -- 25th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOLzu_0dJOdSNw00

26. Washington
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 99 -- 15th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q41J_0dJOdSNw00

25. Delaware
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 15 -- 7th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcgAB_0dJOdSNw00

24. Colorado
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 86 -- 19th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0dJOdSNw00

23. Arizona
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 109 -- 12th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0dJOdSNw00

22. Pennsylvania
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 192 -- 7th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076XOe_0dJOdSNw00

21. Wyoming
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.6
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 9 -- 5th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0dJOdSNw00

20. New Mexico
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.6
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 34 -- 17th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0dJOdSNw00

19. Michigan
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.6
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 160 -- 8th highest
> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UuRB_0dJOdSNw00

18. Maine
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.7
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 23 -- 9th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSma2_0dJOdSNw00

17. Missouri
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 1.7
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 104 -- 13th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0dJOdSNw00

16. Georgia
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.0
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 212 -- 5th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7m3n_0dJOdSNw00

15. Illinois
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.0
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 253 -- 3rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0dJOdSNw00

14. Texas
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.0
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 580 -- the highest
> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331CS0_0dJOdSNw00

13. Kansas
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 64 -- 24th highest
> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey8de_0dJOdSNw00

12. Wisconsin
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 128 -- 11th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X27vw_0dJOdSNw00

11. Ohio
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.2
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 257 -- 2nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0dJOdSNw00

10. Oregon
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.3
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 97 -- 16th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1aYp_0dJOdSNw00

9. Nebraska
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 2.9
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 56 -- 25th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2jZ2_0dJOdSNw00

8. Kentucky
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 3.1
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 138 -- 10th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tPnC_0dJOdSNw00

7. Indiana
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 3.1
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 209 -- 6th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05w38o_0dJOdSNw00

6. Iowa
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 3.3
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 104 -- 14th highest
> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKlhn_0dJOdSNw00

5. Montana
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 3.4
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 36 -- 19th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pcgx_0dJOdSNw00

4. West Virginia
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 3.9
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 70 -- 23rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Yrx_0dJOdSNw00

3. Minnesota
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 4.0
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 226 -- 4th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlL93_0dJOdSNw00

2. South Dakota
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 4.5
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 40 -- 24th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0dJOdSNw00

1. North Dakota
> All Dairy Queen restaurants per 100K people: 5.0
> Total Dairy Queen restaurants: 38 -- 21st lowest
> Total population in 2019: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

