A freelance photojournalist has died in Myanmar after spending less than a week in military custody, in what is believed to be the first custodial death of a journalist since the military junta seized power in a February coup.Soe Naing, who worked as a freelance photojournalist and graphic designer, was arrested last week on Friday when he was in Yangon city taking photos of the “silent strike” protests called against military rule.Over a hundred journalists and activists have been detained by the junta government since the February coup, according to several human rights organisations.After being arrested, the journalist was sent...

WORLD ・ 11 HOURS AGO