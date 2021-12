One question I get asked quite frequently is “Should I be looking at borrowing against my home to invest?” I can understand why. With interest rates at all-time lows and a bull market that is showing little signs of slowing down, it might seem like taking a loan against your home to participate in the market upside is a no brainer. With just a quick look at the numbers, you might already have the loan application open on your computer ready to go. But it might be wiser to take a step back and consider all the variables that go into a decision like this—including the not so obvious ones.

