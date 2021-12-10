ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt Disney

ESPN Taps Familiar Face to Lead Legal Department

By Greg Andrews
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new chief counsel, Nell DeVane, has spent more than 20 years at ESPN over two stints. She has most recently served...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ESPN taps new top lawyer as network's legal leader retires

(Reuters) - ESPN Inc. has promoted Eleanor “Nell” DeVane to the top lawyer role at the sports network, ahead of its current chief counsel's retirement at the end of the year. DeVane has been the deputy chief counsel at Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN for the past nine years,...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Taps#The Walt Disney Co
Law.com

NASCAR General Counsel Takes Sabbatical, Passing Reins to Deputy

Amanda Oliver has been named general counsel at NASCAR. She takes the place of Tracey Lesetar-Smith, who appears to be on sabbatical. Her appointment continues a string of women in top leadership at the racing promotion. Florida-based National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known as NASCAR, has a...
SPORTS
Law.com

Former Simon and Schuster GC Jumps to EduTech Company

Mayers was most recently an executive at CBS Corp. She also spent time as Simon and Schuster's general counsel, from 2015 to 2019. As a first-generation American, Mayers has long made improving diversity and inclusion a priority in her work. Education technology company Turnitin, which specializes in plagiarism detection, announced...
BUSINESS
Sportico

USWNT Players Extend CBA While Claiming U.S. Soccer Lied in Court

In their final written brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, USWNT players on Monday demanded that the appellate court reverse an adverse ruling last year by Judge Gary Klausner. The judge found that USWNT players earned more, not less, than USMNT players in terms of cumulative and average per-game pay, and that the USWNT players’ union willingly bargained a system they now contest. On behalf of USWNT players, attorney Nicole Saharsky argued that Judge Klausner misapplied the Equal Pay Act when he focused on total compensation and (in the players’ view) failed to compare rates of...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.”The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. Though players are in the Tier 1 designation along with coaches and trainers, the mandate doesn’t apply to players because discussions with the NFL Players Association are ongoing.The CDC...
NFL
The Independent

NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27

The NFL is requiring players, coaches and other team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.”The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. The CDC recommends an individual who received a second Pfizer or Moderna shot to complete the primary vaccine series more than six months earlier should receive a booster shot....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy