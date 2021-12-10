ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

1 dead after suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtF6u_0dJOcSdP00

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the downtown area overnight.

According to authorities, a Jeep drove through a red light on Gass Avenue at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. and crashed into a Toyota sedan.

A 50-year-old man who was riding as a passenger of the Toyota was transported to the hospital where he later died, police say. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep, identified by police as 24-year-old Daysia Brown from Henderson, suffered minor injuries and showed signs of impairment.

She was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI.

The driver of the Toyota was reported to have moderate injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and information is preliminary.

The crash marks the 140th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

This story has been updated with additional information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

