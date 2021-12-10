ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year After Cyberpunk Debut, CD Projekt No Nearer Redemption

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 4 days ago

There is no redemption coming. The game was so broken/buggy/unfinished that they still haven't fixed it a YEAR later. Their development process is trash and any respect they had earned through GOG/Witcher franchise is dead...

games.slashdot.org

Eurogamer.net

CD Projekt's GOG digital storefront losing money

The latest CD Projekt earnings report shows that digital storefront GOG.com has been losing money. The company's overall revenue has increased 38 percent ($34.7m) owing to sales of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, but GOG reports year-to-date losses of $2.21 million. During a presentation on CD Projekt's Q3 revenue for...
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

CD Projekt Looks for Bounceback in 2022

CD Projekt seeks to retool in early 2022 after third-quarter earnings showed stumbles from a bungled release of a major title. The company brought in $34.8 million in the quarter, up 38% year-over-year but well under the $65.8 million from the previous quarter. Net profits dropped 30% year-over-year to $3.9...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

CD Projekt Red announces a "major update" and new DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will see a major update early next year, and a DLC expansion is in development. Yesterday on November 29, CD Projekt Red leadership posted a press release to mark the end of the third quarter of the fiscal 2021/22 year. In the press release, it's stated by the studio's management that a "major update for all platforms" is deep in development for Cyberpunk 2077, and should launch within the first three months of the fiscal 2022/23 year.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Getting “Major Update” Next Year, As Well As More DLC Expansion

A major update is currently planned for Cyberpunk 2077 that will release early next year, with a DLC expansion also in development. On November 29th, CD Projekt Red leadership posted a press release to mark an end to their 3rd quarter of the fiscal 2021/2022 year. During the said release, it is stated that the “major update for all platforms” was deep in development and was planned to release within the first three months of the 2022/2023 fiscal year.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Poland's Asterix' Is Getting A Switch-Exclusive Game, Written By A Former CD Projekt RED Staffer

Unless you're from Poland, there's a good chance that the names 'Kajko' and 'Kokosz' won't mean an awful lot to you. First published in 1972, Janusz Christa's comic books have often been compared to the Asterix series, and they explore similar themes (the franchise has even been accused of plagiarising Albert Uderzo characters and setting, but we won't go down that particular rabbit hole).
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

CD Projekt RED Looking to Settle with Investors Upset Over Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

CD Project RED is looking to settle with its investors aggrieved by the unfortunate launch of Cyberpunk 2077. As first reported by VGC, CD Projekt RED (CDPR), the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has officially entered settlement talks with its investors who are unhappy about the game's launch. Most video game fans can easily recall the disappointment that stems from the phrase "Cyberpunk 2077 launch." For those who can't, however, various pieces exist citing the overwhelming let-down that followed what was meant to be the biggest game release of that year.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt promises they won’t confuse us again … but they have again

CD Projekt yesterday staged an intense self-recognition (not to say an apology) for the disaster that communication has caused about Cyberpunk 2077. They have made it clear that they will change their marketing policies to avoid misunderstandings and disappointment among players, many of whom could not believe the final version of Cyberpunk 2077 that they had in their hands after years of communications about the title.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Cyberpunk 2077 is as impressive as it is janky one year later

I had the horrifying realization recently that CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was released a year ago. I’ve gone through a full 12 months of writing about the game, its various updates, and almost incomprehensibly, even more content delays. And while a year passing by in what was seemingly the blink of an eye is horrifying, only one thing really trumps that notion: Playing Cyberpunk 2077 a year out from launch.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

CD Projekt RED Enters Settlement Negotiations With Shareholders Over Disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

CD Projekt RED has entered settlement negotiations with several of its investors over a lawsuit filed after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077. A group of US investors filed a class-action lawsuit in late 2020 after Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a near-unplayable state on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The lawsuit alleged that CD Projekt RED failed to disclose the state of its game, and made misleading statements on the quality and playability of the final product.
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

F2P ARC Raiders Debuts Next Year

Embark Studio led by Patrick Söderlund, who used to work for EA and DICE, presented ARC Raiders during The Game Awards 2021. The game will debut on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year. It has been known since Monday that that Embark Studios, headed by Patrick...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Keanu Reeves Says He Never Played Cyberpunk 2077 Despite CD Projekt's Claims

I guess this is newsworthy. It looks like CD Projekt Red was just caught in a LIE! This mega scandal hit like a bomb this weekend after Keanu Reeves said he never played Cyberpunk 2077. This information comes from an explosive new interview with Reeves that aired this past week. CD Projekt Red previously claimed that not only did Reeves play Cyberpunk 2077 but that he loved it.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

One Year Later, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still a Massive Disappointment

One year ago, I felt like a kid on Christmas. After years of waiting, Cyberpunk 2077 was officially here. I couldn’t wait to hop in and play this story-driven epic from one of my favorite developers, CD Projekt Red. Like many, though, I was beyond disappointed. Instead of a...
VIDEO GAMES
slashdot.org

Masayuki Uemura, designer of the Nintendo Entertainment System, dies

The Times has an obituary for Masayuki Uemura, designer of the first Nintendo Entertainment System console. The NES was not the first video game console:. But in 1985, the release of the Nintendo Entertainment System in the United States changed the industry forever. The unassuming gray box with its distinctive controllers became a must-have for an entire generation of children and prompted Nintendo’s virtual monopoly over the industry for the better part of a decade as competitors pulled out of the market in response to the company’s dominance.
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
VIDEO GAMES

