Canon has given major autofocus performance boosts to three of its top-tier cameras, the Canon EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras and the 1D X Mark III DSLR. Thanks to the magic of firmware, manufacturers have the ability to modify and improve certain built-in camera features. And Canon has done just that, adding Vehicle AF to the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, along with other refinements such as improvements to Head Detection AF in the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III.

