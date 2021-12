If you’ve ever had your tires stolen, you know how awful and jarring it can be. One minute you’re parking your car or SUV and the next you’re coming out to see your vehicle up on blocks, its necessary mode of transport gone. Once your tires have been stolen, it’s too late to prevent it from happening. And while there are many ways to keep your tires from being stolen, sometimes you don’t have the necessary equipment, or the funds to buy the equipment. Or, perhaps you’re not generally concerned about your tires getting stolen, until you’re parking on a dark and desolate street and you realize, this isn’t going to end well.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO