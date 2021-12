DaMarcus Thomas entered the transfer portal about a week ago at Ole Miss, and on Sunday, he announced his new school. Thomas, who was listed as a wide receiver/tight end coming out of high school, will transfer to South Alabama, as he returns near the area where he grew up, Saraland. He was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school when he was rated the No. 36 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 43 tight end, according to the 247Sports Composite.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO