Lifestyle

30 Best Christmas Lyrics That Are Snow Perfect For Your Holiday Captions

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is in full swing, and you're feeling merry AF hearing Christmas carols wherever you go. There's something about Christmastime that makes you want to sing, skip, jump, laugh, and experience every positive emotion possible. It's a holiday full of cheer, and you're all about it. Whether you’re in...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

35 Christmas Tree Captions That Are As Sparkly As The Ornaments

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, and I'm counting down the days with every single reason why I can barely wait a second longer. Many of us are longing for winter break, warm nights spent by the fireplace, the first snowfall, all of the merry holiday cheer, and spending time with the people we cherish most. There's also the hype about a particularly prominent Christmas symbol making its grand appearance. I'm talking about the Christmas tree, and, of course, the dozens of pictures and snapshots of said tree that come along with it. It's time to put your creativity to good use this year with more than a few jolly Christmas tree Instagram captions.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

40 Captions For Xmas Light Pics That'll Leave A Little Sparkle On Your Feed

It's Christmastime once again, which can only mean one thing for your home: It's time to break out the cozy Christmas lights. While untangling your wires every year may be a mess, it’s totally worth it once you’ve wrapped your lights around your tree. It’s such a sight to see that you’ll immediately want to snap some pictures for the ‘Gram, so be armed with clever captions for Christmas lights to keep your feed shining bright like a diamond (or like the top of your Christmas tree).
ENTERTAINMENT
State
California State
d23.com

Can the Cast of Christmas… Again?! Finish That Christmas Lyric?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The countdown to Christmas is on, and in that merry spirit, we put the cast of the Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas… Again?! to a tree-mendous holiday test. Before the movie premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel (and joins the Disney+ library that same day), see if stars Scarlett Estevez and Alexis Carra can bring it ho-ho-home for the holidays by finishing the lyrics to “Deck the Halls,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” and other Christmas songs. Will they “sleigh” it?
MOVIES
Elite Daily

35 Festive Instagram Captions For Your First Christmas Together As A Couple

Christmas is almost here, folks! Everything about this time of year is magical, from the weather, to the food, to the presents. The one thing that makes it even more special is having someone you love by your side — especially if it's your first Christmas together. There's nothing quite as exciting as bringing your SO home to meet your family, integrating them into your traditions, and of course, taking sweet pictures under the mistletoe, so keep these Instagram captions for your first Christmas together in your back pocket.
INTERNET
IndieWire

The 15 Best Christmas Movies to Stream with Your Family

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. While it’s much easier to gather with family this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t uphold some well-worn holiday traditions, like settling in on the couch with some hot cocoa to watch Christmas movies. Even if you’re not physically in the room with them, watch parties using integrated apps or Zooms or other virtual meetups means you can still have a collective, shared experience...
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Spruce Up Your Next Christmas Post With One of These Tree-mendous Instagram Caption Ideas

What's Christmas without a Christmas tree? Or better yet, what's a Christmas tree picture without a glowing Instagram caption? Whether you've freshly chopped down a full-bodied balsam fir, decorated a Charlie Brown tree from head to toe, or simply want to capture the look of your Christmas tree in all its glitz and glory, these Christmas tree Instagram captions are here to help make your decor photo merry and bright. Let's face it: almost everyone posts a tree 'gram these days, and a clever Instagram caption push yours just a touch above the rest. From funny captions to punny phrases and, of course, romantic captions to set the magical Christmas scene, there's bound to be a unique Christmas tree caption idea that'll spruce up your feed. Ahead, find 23 witty Christmas tree Instagram captions that are worth trying out on your next pic.
INTERNET
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Mariah Carey
WWLP

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Press

XGIMI Has The Perfect Projector For Everyone In Your Life This Holiday Season

A projector is the perfect gift for cinephiles and, really, anyone that enjoys movies and TV! Use our guide to pick the best XGIMI projector for anyone on your gift list. SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI LIMITED, asks the tough question this Fall: What if your next TV wasn't a TV? It turns out that using projectors as a primary home TV is becoming a hot trend in 2021 and XGIMI projectors make it easier than ever. Many families are rushing to grab a home portable projector to equip their living room in the new year. But with so many choices, where does one even start? If you are starting to feel the stress of the holiday crunch, don't worry - XGIMI is here to take the stress out of your holiday gift shopping. Check out our projector buying guide below and find the perfect XGIMI projector for anyone on your gift list this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
Union

‘The perfect Christmas show’: LeGacy Presents brings back holiday classic

Many holiday traditions forced to take a hiatus in 2020 are coming back with more enthusiasm and possibly with a greater sense of appreciation than in years past. Legacy Presents will have us thinking about Christmas past, present and future with “Scrooge” – The Roger Hoopman holiday classic now playing at the Nevada Theatre. The play opened Nov. 26 and runs each weekend through Dec. 26.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTBS

Shreveport Little Theatre’s 'White Christmas' is perfect holiday outing

SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport Little Theatre brings a holiday tradition to life on the stage this weekend with Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas the Musical.”. The musical is based on the movie with the same name that starred Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Playing those roles onstage are Adam Philley as Bob Wallace and Laura Beeman Nugent as Betty Haynes. The two locally well-known performers are also serving as the show’s musical director and choreographer, respectively. Directing the show is Rich Hansil.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Christmas Holiday#White Christmas#Christmas Every Day#Christmas Time
Elite Daily

35 Captions For Your Fur Baby On Xmas Morning That Are Beyond Adorable

The holiday season is always a special time of the year, but it's even better when you get to celebrate Christmas with your pup. It's no secret that your furry four-legged friend deserves some particularly special gifts this Christmas. You'll snap a ton of adorable photos with your dog for the 'Gram — dressed up in their festive best and surrounded by a ton of presents, of course — so here are some Instagram captions for your dog on Christmas morning that are pawsitively perfect for your holiday post.
PETS
Elite Daily

These Clever Captions For Your Christmas PJs Totally Sleigh

Attention: We're now in peak holiday season, which means the trees are bursting with sparkly ornaments and you're ready for coziness in your holiday PJs. If you haven't ordered the cutest pair for you and your loved ones — including the pup — that should be the first task on your to-do list. Then put them on so you have the ultimate attire for snuggling, baking cookies, wrapping presents, and, well, snapping some pics by the tree with your partner. These clever Christmas captions will totally sleigh on your Instagram feed this season.
APPAREL
sgmagazine.com

Find the perfect gift for your home and loved ones with a HOOGA Christmas

Renowned globally for their beautiful approach to home décor, Scandinavian design has seen a new wave of interest and popularity in recent years. Here in Singapore, HOOGA brings a piece of that world and its tranquil beauty to us. Joining the annual end-of-year celebrations, HOOGA’s festive sale welcomes us to refresh the vibes in our homes and send some hygge warmth to the people around us.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
Elite Daily

50 Puns About Christmas Lights That'll Make Your Feed Merry And Bright

In my opinion, the holiday season doesn't officially begin until you see your first Christmas light display. That's when you know it's time to break out your festive sweater, stream your favorite Christmas playlist, and take a long walk around the neighborhood to admire the beautiful lights. Personally, I love the houses that go all-out like they're the Griswolds from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. If you're in the same boat as me, be sure to snap a few pics and pair them with funny Christmas light puns when you post on Instagram.
LIFESTYLE
Atlantic City Press

We find the perfect spots in South Jersey for your yuletide dinner this Christmas

Christmas dinner – it seems to be a tradition for almost everyone. Whether you celebrate it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether your holiday plans mean a simple meal at home with the family or tracking down an elegant holiday feast at the fanciest restaurant in town, chances are you’re planning to celebrate in some form. And if you don’t celebrate, somehow there are STILL traditions to be adhered to … Chinese food anyone?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Cocktail Sausages Are Perfect For Your Holiday Party

The first few days of December have come and gone, and Nigella Lawson's Instagram profile pic currently features her wearing an appropriately festive Santa hat. Giving her fans the season's jolly greetings, Lawson commenced a monthlong Christmas-themed recipe drop on her website. Describing herself as a "traditionalist when it comes to Christmas," Lawson said that through December, she will be sharing tons of classic holiday recipes as well new ones that she has grown to love. If there's holiday cooking inspiration that you need, Lawson has a promising supply of festive recipes in store!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

35 Funny Movie Quotes That Perfectly Describe Being Home For Christmas

Being home for the holidays is an adventure in itself. You might wake up on Christmas morning to your younger siblings leaping onto your bed, telling you it's time to open presents, or your mom whipping up bacon and eggs and simultaneously welcoming guests into your home. And there are plenty of seasonal movies that recreate that atmosphere. It's a scene that may best be described by the funny Christmas movie quotes you know and love.
MOVIES

