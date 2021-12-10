ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

No. 15 UConn looks to find offense vs. St. Bonaventure

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3214Wf_0dJOZkX800

Without two of its top players, UConn will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon when it faces St. Bonaventure in Newark, N.J.

The 15th-ranked Huskies (8-2) saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 56-53 setback to West Virginia on Wednesday.

The Bonnies (8-1) are riding their own three-game winning streak following a 74-61 victory over Loyola-Maryland on Wednesday.

UConn made just 3 of 21 shots from 3-point range in a cold shooting performance versus the Mountaineers.

Isaiah Whaley had a team-leading 15 points, but his tip-in with 12 seconds remaining in the second half snapped a 4-minute, 23-second scoring drought for the Huskies.

“I’d say out of the 18 that we missed, I’d probably say eight, nine, or 10 of those (3-point attempts) were pretty good looks,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We make a couple of them, we walk out with the win.”

Adama Sanogo (abdominal strain) and Tyrese Martin (wrist) are expected to be out for multiple weeks for the Huskies.

Sanogo is second on the team in scoring (15.6) and rebounding (6.3), while Martin leads the club on the glass (7.7) and is third in scoring (12.9).

R.J. Cole leads UConn with 16.1 points per game, but was limited to 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting in 36 minutes against West Virginia. The Huskies succumbed to the Mountaineers’ signature full-court press and committed 16 turnovers.

“It was a good atmosphere,” Cole said. “A lot of guys are playing their first away game and they tested us of course, we just didn’t come out with enough to win.”

Said Hurley: “Tough loss. Hard-fought game. Real physical game and both teams played, I thought, incredibly hard. Obviously, really ugly, but based on both of our identities you knew it was going to be a low-scoring game. A real physical defensive struggle.”

St. Bonaventure has five players averaging double figures in scoring through its first nine games.

The Bonnies erased a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the visiting Greyhounds 46-30 in the second half.

St. Bonaventure shot 60.0 percent from the floor, led by Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes, who each scored 22 points. The Bonnies played their second consecutive game without injured point guard Kyle Lofton, who leads the team in scoring (17.4) and assists (5.9).

Adaway, who averages 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, also has been a force inside for the Bonnies, along with Osun Osunniyi (10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds).

“These guys have done a good job without (Kyle Lofton) in there,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “We’re a long way from a finished product.”

Holmes, who had nine assists against Loyola, is averaging 17.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Wednesday’s 9-for-12 performance from the floor came on the heels of a disastrous effort versus Buffalo. He made just 3 of 17 shots versus the Bulls.

“We got to play a 40-minute game as we go forward,” Schmidt said. “There’s no more easy ones. They’re all going to be difficult, starting with UConn on Saturday.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
The Spun

Report: Notable Head Coach Turned Down Oregon Job

The Oregon Ducks have gotten all kinds of high praise for hiring Dan Lanning as their new head coach. But a new report suggests that the now-former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator wasn’t the first coach they offered a contract to. According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, Cal head...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
Newark, NJ
Basketball
Newark, NJ
College Sports
City
Newark, NJ
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hurley
Person
Mark Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Unc Greensboro#Loyola Maryland#Mountaineers
The Clarion Ledger

Here's what to expect from Mississippi State football, Mike Leach on National Signing Day

STARKVILLE — As coach Mike Leach spoke with the media following Saturday’s practice in preparation for the Liberty Bowl, his eyes had begun to turn toward next season. He’s finishing his second year at Mississippi State, and while strides were made, there’s still a way to go. He wants to increase the depth on the roster across the board to avoid the sporadic play that led to large deficits and even larger comebacks this season, and the early...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bluegoldnews.com

Juco Defensive Back Bolsters WVU 2022 Football Class

WIth the early football signing period just three days away, West Virginia got some support for its defensive secondary in the form of Mississippi defensive back Marques “Hershey” McLaurin, who committed to the Mountaineers on Sunday afternoon. Originally from Collins High School in Friendship, Mississippi, where he piled...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Hawks look to find a way to finish vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks will try to solve their fourth-quarter problems when they host the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Atlanta has lost four of its past six games due largely to an offense that has vanished in the final quarter. It happened most recently in Friday's 113-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, when the Hawks scored only 14 points in the final period.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy