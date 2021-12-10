ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Popular Westchester Restaurant Offers Waterfront Dining Year-Round

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A popular restaurant in Westchester County offers its guests scenic waterfront dining all year-round.

The Barley Beach House is located at 95 Dearborn Ave. in Rye.

The restaurant's menu includes a wide variety of dishes, from buffalo chicken wraps and chipotle burgers to butternut squash ravioli and linguine scampi.

The eatery also offers specialty cocktails, including apple cider sangria and Don Q strawberry daiquiris.

The restaurant has also recently advertised its "Wine Wednesdays," which feature live music and half-priced bottles of wine.

The Barley Beach House is open on weekdays from noon to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Find the restaurant's menu here.

