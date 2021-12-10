ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Accused Of Throwing Dog Against Wall In Area

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A54yA_0dJOZhsx00

An area man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police said he threw a dog against a wall.

Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Ulster County town of Shawangunk at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, New York State Police reported.

When troopers arrived, they saw the person who made the report outside of the home on Lakewood Road, holding a small dog, police said.

Investigators found that 30-year-old Anthony Gonzalez, of Shawangunk, had become upset when the dog was barking and bit his hand, and threw the dog against the wall, State Police reported.

The 7-year-old Maltese started bleeding from the mouth and was taken to Sullivan County Emergency Animal Hospital by the owner, authorities said.

The veterinarian said the dog received minor bruising and is expected to fully recover, police said.

Authorities said Gonzalez was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

State Police said Gonzalez was arraigned and issued an appearance ticket to return on Monday, Dec. 20.

