Go for a stroll down memory lane on Caldera. Call of Duty: Vanguard just got a big update, changing the game and adding a new WW2-themed map to Warzone. The new Warzone Pacific map adds load of Vanguard gear across a vast Battle Royale arena, and tucked away in one corner, there’s a big surprise for fans of Zombies. The Caldera map features an almost 1-to-1 recreation of Nacht Der Untoten, the very first Zombies Mode map — originally, Zombies Mode was a hidden bonus waiting for players after completing the Call of Duty: World At War campaign. That’s another WW2 shooter, so we’ve come full circle. Sadly, you won’t be fighting any zombies here. Not yet, anyway.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO