New Firefox Sandbox Isolates Third-Party Libraries

By Fahmida Y. Rashid, Features Editor, Dark Reading
Dark Reading
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest version of Mozilla’s Firefox browser comes with a new security feature designed to protect users from web attacks targeting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries. Modern browsers run sites and applications in sandboxed processes to protect from malicious code that may try to hijack the browser or target...

