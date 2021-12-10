ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Back to the Outback’ Review: Lesser-Loved Critters Get the Spotlight in Bouncy Australian Toon

By Guy Lodge
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rvLO_0dJOXVAh00

A perky kids’ distraction from Netflix Animation, “ Back to the Outback ” is at pains to remind its audience throughout of its very Australian credentials, sometimes to endearing effect. It’s hard to be too hard on any film that features a voice cameo from Kylie Minogue as a nattering razorback boar, or one that requires Eric Bana to deliver the line, “I once captured 10 Komodo dragons with no more than a pair of budgie smugglers and a bit of Vegemite.” Yet the longer this crayon-bright tale of zoo animals adrift in the great Aussie outdoors wears on, the less distinctive it seems, its script’s naked cribbing from “Madagascar” and sundry Pixar chase narratives betraying it as yet another attempt to emulate the house styles of DreamWorks and Disney. As such, Clare Knight and Harry Cripps ’ film walks the walk well enough. But there’s a funnier, more eccentric adventure underneath it all, straining to make its own return to the wild.

At the core of “Back to the Outback” is a nifty idea that could have been presented with a little more bite: that of an animal kingdom class war between the cute, cuddly creatures beloved of humans, and those seen by man as repulsive, dangerous or frightening. Cripps’ screenplay plucks its principal quartet of heroes from the latter camp, with the twist that — far from the monsters they’re billed as at the Sydney zoo where they reside — they’re all teddy bears on the inside.

Young taipan snake Mattie (Isla Fisher) can’t help the venomous fangs that appear when she gives what she intends as a winsome smile to shrieking onlookers. Her reputation as a predator who can kill scores of people in seconds precedes her, but she’s never hurt a soul. Ditto timid, effete scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie), whose sting is strictly limited to his tail, lovelorn funnel-web spider Frank (Guy Pearce) and thorny devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), all of whom live quiet, sedentary lives in separate glass cages alongside Mattie — when they’re not plucked out occasionally for ghoulish public display by Steve Irwin-aping zookeeper Chaz (Bana).

It’s not the worst of lives, though it pales in comparison to the pampering granted young koala Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), the zoo’s prize attraction and viral celebrity — and, it turns out, a supremely obnoxious narcissist. Spurred by nightly tales of outback life told by maternal crocodile Jackie (Jacki Weaver, naturally), Mattie and her pals idly dream of a future return to their natural habitat until, following a series of punishing mishaps, they resolve to make a run for it, accidentally snagging a resentful Pretty Boy into their escape mission.

Cue a frantic, somewhat repetitive series of perilous situations and scrapes, as the five mismatched critters variously survive the crossing of Sydney Harbour, the bustle of the big city and, eventually, the unfamiliar obstacles of the wild — pursued all the while by the blustering Chaz, whose insistent if nonsensical villainy approaches Max Cady levels of stubbornness. It’s consistently busy enough to keep very young kids distracted, with a range of dance breaks, comic exchanges and pop-scored montages thrown in to break up the slightly monotonous chase narrative and sweet but obvious inner-beauty messaging. (Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” even pops up for maximum youth engagement.)

Yet if “Back to the Outback” diverts attention, it never quite captures the imagination, in large part because the characters don’t have a whole lot of individual personality. Never once finding occasion for her venom, Mattie makes for a particularly wan heroine, her pureness of heart making her rather less amusing than the vain, callow Pretty Boy, though there are no prizes for guessing who has an attitude check coming. Despite the high celebrity quotient (even Keith Urban crops up as a randy, Percy Sledge-crooning frog), the voice work is blandly cheery and indistinct, complementing the film’s bright, edgeless style of computer animation, complete with moistly wide-eyed, Pixar-style character design. It’s only when “Back to the Outback” breaks from this aesthetic for a brief dream sequence in naive 2D, drawing on natural forms and indigenous folk art, that we get a hint of the richer, more culturally specific film this could be.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Josee, the Tiger and the Fish’ Director Kotaru Tamura on Finding Visual Inspiration in Makeup Commercials

Kotaru Tamura’s process for finding his next project was simple. “Kadokawa handed me a bunch of novels,” he said at the Variety Streaming Room presented by Funimation and moderated by Jazz Tangcay. The Kadokawa Daiei Studio had known they wanted to produce an anime film adapted from a work of literature and decided Tamura was the right man for the job. Thus, “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” based on Seiko Tanabe’s 1984 short story of the same name, was born. The film tells the story of Josee (Kaya Kiyohara), a wheelchair user whose grandmother keeps her at home for most of her time until she meets and falls for a boy named Tsuneo (Taishi Nakagawa).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Stars as Himself in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage stars as himself in the new trailer for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” premiering in theaters on April 22, 2022. The movie follows a debt-ridden Cage as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy super-fan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party in Spain. When things turn sour and he’s recruited by the CIA to help execute a mission, Cage must embody his most iconic on-screen characters to save himself and his family. Directed by Tom Gormican, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Ike Barinholtz, Neil Patrick Harris and...
MOVIES
imdb.com

With Good-Hearted ‘Back to the Outback,’ Netflix Continues to Compete Mightily in the Animated Arena

As kids, we are taught to never judge a book by its cover, but what about judging a crustacean by its shell? Jumping on the bandwagon of kids’ adventure films, Netflix’s animated romp “Back to the Outback” packs a lot of jokes into its warm and fuzzy message, though its characters are more scaly than cuddly. The film is the latest entry in Netflix’s growing slate of animated, kid-centric fare, clearly designed to compete with animation giants Pixar, Disney, and Dreamworks. And the streaming giant isn’t making a crazy bet, as its hopes to capitalize on the lucrative sphere are proving more than possible: the film is another charming entry in yet another segment of potential Netflix dominance.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Isla Fisher
Person
Harry Cripps
Person
Tim Minchin
Person
Jacki Weaver
Person
Miranda Tapsell
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Eric Bana
The Guardian

Back to the Outback review – ho-hum animation won’t thrill viewers whose age exceeds their shoe size

The core joke in Netflix’s new animated movie Back to the Outback is that a bunch of talking animals who are supposed to be Australia’s deadliest creatures – including a snake, a scorpion and a crocodile – are actually harmless sweethearts, cruelly misrepresented by their genetics and reputations. The group live at a Sydney zoo and are led by a shiny blue snake named Maddie (voiced by Isla Fisher), who is terribly upset when she hears a child refer to her as a “monster”. How can people be scared of lil ol’ me, she wonders, thrown into an existential crisis. (“Monster? I’m not a monster … am I?”)
MOVIES
thelostogle.com

TLO Film Review: Love and Fury

As an ill-fitting member of the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, around this time each year, I receive boxes and boxes of movie memorabilia, usually meant to sway and influence us to place these flicks on our top ten lists and, sadly, for many critics, it often works and works well.
MOVIES
Santafe New Mexican.com

Kid's take on movies: 'Back to the Outback'

Has your family been looking for a new movie but can’t seem to find anything quite right? Well, your search ends here! Back to the Outback is a brand-new Netflix film with perfectly paced humor and out-of-this-world animation. Hilarious for kids and entertaining for adults, this film is sure...
MOVIES
wbwn.com

Keith Urban Lends His Voice In Animated Film ‘Back to the Outback’

Keith Urban is heading back to his native land as a toad in the new animated film in “Back to the Outback” on Netflix. Keith has joined the cast of the animated Netflix movie that follows a group of Australia’s venomous animals, who are well-meaning on the inside, as they escape from captivity at a zoo and travel across the country to find freedom in the remote land of the Outback.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toon#Critters#Outback#Sydney Zoo#Australian#Netflix Animation#Aussie#Dreamworks
njitvector.com

Review of “Love Hard”

A typical Christmas chick flick, very predictable and stereotypical — that’s what my first impression of “Love Hard” was. But to me, that doesn’t necessarily mean a bad thing; I’m definitely part of the target audience for those kinds of movies. Give me some romance, some drama, some kitsch and I’m all in.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Back to the Outback' Star Isla Fisher Talks Netflix's Animated 'Love Letter' to Australia (Exclusive)

Just in time for the holiday season, Netflix's newest animated zoological romp about animals escaping captivity is by far the best hug you'll receive this year. Seasoned with vibrant colors, culture and chuckles for the whole family, the charmingly perfect 92-minute feature Back to the Outback from director Harry Cripps is an animated adventure that highlights the complexities behind the real meaning of beauty. While it might encapsulate a lesson we see frequently, there are great details showcased through witty writing and warmth with its message.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Back to the Outback’ on Netflix, a Talking-Animal Cartoon Rife With All the Usual Comedy and Adventure

This week in Talking Animals What Never Shut Their Damn Yaps is Netflix’s Back to the Outback, an animated comedy in which a multitude of celebrities provide voices for snakes, spiders and other dangerous Australian animals who are sick and tired of getting a bad rap just because their venom and/or mouth daggers can murder the snot out of you. Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Eric Bana, Tim Minchin, Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, Jacki Weaver and a pile of others remind egocentric Americans that they’re Australian with their island-continent brogues as their colorful characters start in the zoo and [INSERT MOVIE TITLE HERE], flinging one-liners and syrupy sentiments with equal willy-nilliness. Will we care? Or is this just another generic Netflix cartoon?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
Australia
Variety

‘Broken Glass Theory’ Review: Comic Intrigue in an Uruguayan Backwater

that might have gone as dark as something like “The Wicker Man” or “Wake in Fright.” Diego Fernandez Pujol’s second feature (following “Darwin’s Corner” eight years ago) has been a home-turf theatrical hit, though as an export item its pleasing but modest impact is more likely to attract home-format sales. Remake rights might also prove a viable commodity. Martin Slipak, whose harried, clean-cut Everyman recalls the likes of Paul Rudd or Ben Stiller here, plays ambitious young white-collar worker Claudio Tapia. Having just “solved” a big claim case for his employer, Santa Marta Insurance Co., the appraiser is rewarded with...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office Preview: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Mighty, Massive, Marvelous $150 Million-Plus Debut

Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging to the rescue. Tom Holland’s newest web-slinging adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday and is poised to generate $150 million in its box office debut — a heroic feat even by pre-COVID standards. The film’s distributor Sony Pictures modestly predicts a three-day tally closer to $130 million, which would still rank as a huge win. But given pent-up demand and record pre-sales, some box office prognosticators are more bullish. They believe an opening weekend near $175 million could be within reach. At the very least, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” looks to be the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: Adele’s Vegas Show Breaks Ticket Records, Tom Holland Finds Post ‘Spider-Man’ Role

It looks like the show…will go on? The Golden Globes nominations come next week, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remains under heavy scrutiny and the awards ceremony has no broadcast partner, meaning the show won’t be airing on NBC this year. Still, the HFPA is unveiling the nominations bright and early on Monday, but with no official submissions or support for studios or celebrities, who won’t be on hand for the noms being announced. Meanwhile, the 2022 Oscar race continues to heat up with NYFCC and AFI winners announced this past week.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy