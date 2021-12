The 90 Day Fiancé series is notorious for showcasing big drama between its endless assortment of couples, as well as the sheer amount of spinoffs it produced in recent years. With around 15 spinoffs already existing in the franchise, the producers have added another pair of offshoots, with each starring a fan-favorite couple. David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days are both in the works and will offer more stories on two couples that audiences typically only see in their bedrooms, and we won't be waiting long before they premiere!

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO