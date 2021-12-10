ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lacey Sturm Reveals Atmospheric New Ballad ‘Awaken Love’

By Chad Childers
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While there's no talk of an album yet, Lacey Sturm has just released her second song of 2021. "Awaken Love" is an atmospheric, string-backed ballad that you can hear in the player below. Just as...

