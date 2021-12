I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think ArenaNet’s communication for Guild Wars 2 was fabulous for most of 2021. This was… not the case last year, when we literally had a little “it has been X days since ArenaNet told the truth about who was running it” sign after it lost two studio heads in a row and didn’t ‘fess up to the second one, really ever, even when his Linkedin gave the game away.

