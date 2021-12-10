ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

Detroit is playing the back end of a road double after losing 6-2 at St. Louis Thursday. The Wings have coughed up 11 total goals across two straight losses after having won five in a row from Nov. 24-Dec. 4. Detroit is just 1-5 over its last six road games.

Colorado is back in Denver after five straight games on the road. Injuries and COVID-19 protocols had the Avs snowed under back in October. The team went 4-5-1 in its first 10 games but is a robust 10-2-1 since with 5.31 goals per game across that span.

Red Wings at Avalanche odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Red Wings +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Avalanche -360 (bet $360 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Red Wings +2.5 (-140) | Avalanche -2.5 (+112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Red Wings at Avalanche projected goalies

Thomas Greiss (5-6-0, 3.44 GAA, .895 SV%) vs. Darcy Kuemper (10-5-0, 2.86 GAA, .902 SV%)

Greiss has allowed 3 or more goals in each of his last three starts to go along with an .867 SV%. He appeared in relief Thursday allowing 2 goals on 7 shots in just over 16 minutes.

Kuemper returned to the ice Wednesday after missing five games with an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old veteran logged a .916 SV% through his first 11 games this season but has registered a mere .857 SV% in five games since.

Red Wings at Avalanche odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 5, Red Wings 2

Too much juice; MOVE ON.

Eight of the Red Wings’ last nine losses have been by multiple goals. Six of those setbacks were by 3 or more goals.

The Detroit penalty kill has been shaky of late, stopping just 11-of-17 (64.7%) power plays since Nov. 24. The Wings give up too many high-danger chances in 5-on-5 play and that spells extra danger against the Avs of recent vintage.

Kuemper’s return Wednesday was solid in the last two periods after giving up two early goals, one of which was on the power play, and the defense in front of him doesn’t yield a lot of quality looks.

TAKE COLORADO -2.5 (+112).

Six-and-a-half goals is a big ask, but the way the Avs offense is rolling and the Wings PK is struggling, the Over is the lean. However, it’s advisable to hold out for +100 or better on the price.

