Severe Thunderstorms With Strong Winds Possible During Topsy-Turvy Stretch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While rather cloudy skies were noticeable Tuesday, it was another remarkably mild day in the Stateline. Officially in Rockford, the high temperature reached 50° Tuesday afternoon, making it the fourth straight day to reach the half century mark, and the seventh day in the first 14 days of the month to do so. It’s a feat previously achieved in only eight other years dating back to 1893. What’s more, there’ve been only three years with as many are more than eight days of 50°. 2021′s guaranteed to match that total Wednesday. For the year as a while, we are now up to 248 days of 50°+ temperatures, the sixth highest tally all time.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO