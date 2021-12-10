ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Thunderstorms With Strong Winds Possible During Topsy-Turvy Stretch

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA topsy-turvy weather pattern will start with a rise in temperatures followed by the arrival of two separate fronts that will bring a new round of precipitation, including the potential for severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts. A warming trend is forecast for Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec....

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Dangerous winds and tornadic activity possible Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closures. Unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds could bring severe conditions to Iowa Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Iowa from noon Wednesday until midnight. Expect peak wind gusts of...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Severe Weather, Blowing Snow, Damaging Wind Chances Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 14th

This forecast deals with elements we simply don’t talk about in December. A severe weather risk zone runs into much of NW IA tomorrow afternoon into SW MN. Straight-line winds are the biggest threat, but there is a conditional tornado risk for portions of Iowa. The Sioux Falls NWS has never issued a severe t-storm warning in December since records began on that topic in 1986.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
iheart.com

Severe Weather, Strong Winds Possible Wednesday

(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says strong, damaging winds are possible across Iowa on Wednesday, along with possibly record-setting high temperatures and slight chances for tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in central Iowa. A high wind advisory will be in effect for much...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Topsy Turvy#Daily Voice
JC Post

High winds, possible thunderstorm activity Wednesday

Geary County Emergency Management passed along information that in addition to the very strong winds, a few severe thunderstorms are possible across eastern Kansas Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary concerns. Any storm that does develop will move very rapidly.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KTTS

Storms Possible Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning

It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
ENVIRONMENT
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorms Possible for Minnesota Wednesday

(KNSI) — Roughly the same areas walloped by heavy snow are now bracing for the potential of severe thunderstorms this week. A strong winter storm Friday brought widespread snow to the area, with accumulations ranging from a few inches around St. Cloud, to 21 inches of snow on St. Paul’s East Side. Now, the National Weather Service says thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday, with a slight risk of severe storms from the South Dakota border over toward Hutchinson, through parts of the Twin Cities, the St. Croix River Valley, and down to La Crosse. The main threat with this system is damaging winds, but models are showing there is also a small tornado risk for areas between Worthington, Faribault, Rochester, and along the Minnesota/Iowa border. Central Minnesota is under a general threat for thunderstorms on Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Extremely gusty winds on tap Wednesday, brief, potentially strong storms possible too

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While rather cloudy skies were noticeable Tuesday, it was another remarkably mild day in the Stateline. Officially in Rockford, the high temperature reached 50° Tuesday afternoon, making it the fourth straight day to reach the half century mark, and the seventh day in the first 14 days of the month to do so. It’s a feat previously achieved in only eight other years dating back to 1893. What’s more, there’ve been only three years with as many are more than eight days of 50°. 2021′s guaranteed to match that total Wednesday. For the year as a while, we are now up to 248 days of 50°+ temperatures, the sixth highest tally all time.
ROCKFORD, IL
wglr.com

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KIMT

HIGH WIND WARNING: Extreme wind gusts and severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday

A powerful storm system moving through the region will bring record setting warmth, extreme winds, and even the potential for severe thunderstorms. Of greatest concern are the powerful wind gusts accompanying this storm system. EXTREME WIND GUSTS: Widespread wind gusts of 60-75 mph are a high possibility, which could cause...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy