Severe Thunderstorms With Strong Winds Possible During Topsy-Turvy Stretch

(KNSI) — Roughly the same areas walloped by heavy snow are now bracing for the potential of severe thunderstorms this week. A strong winter storm Friday brought widespread snow to the area, with accumulations ranging from a few inches around St. Cloud, to 21 inches of snow on St. Paul’s East Side. Now, the National Weather Service says thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday, with a slight risk of severe storms from the South Dakota border over toward Hutchinson, through parts of the Twin Cities, the St. Croix River Valley, and down to La Crosse. The main threat with this system is damaging winds, but models are showing there is also a small tornado risk for areas between Worthington, Faribault, Rochester, and along the Minnesota/Iowa border. Central Minnesota is under a general threat for thunderstorms on Wednesday.
