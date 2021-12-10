ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Urban Survivability Training Is The Best Thing On The Internet

By B-Ray
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit Threat Management Center has been lighting the internet on fire recently with its viral star Commander Brown showing people how they can increase their survivability in tough situations!. I too was once a non-believer, coming from a combat sports background I'm accustomed to seeing pretenders. But after laughing...

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

All the crafty people we saw at the Detroit Urban Craft Fair

More than 100 vendors helped Detroiters get their holiday shopping done early at this year's Detroit Urban Craft Fair. The Masonic Temple hosted Michigan's longest-running indie craft fair, featuring a variety of handmade wares, from candles to plush monsters. See detroiturbancraftfair.com/ for the complete list of vendors. Photos by Josh...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Best of Detroit 2022

This year, Best of Detroit will look a little different than what you’re used to. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 3, you, the voters, will nominate your local favorites on hourdetroit.com We encourage you to say a few words about some of the businesses, people, and places you nominate in the comments field — your submission may be included in our Best of Detroit feature!
DETROIT, MI
Grazia

The Best Engagement Gifts The Internet Has To Offer

Is it just us or have a lot of friends been announcing their engagements this winter? There is definitely something romantic about bundling up in the cold nights and of course all those twinkly lights – there’s a damn good reason they call it ‘cuffing season’. But whatever the reason, as soon as we see yet another friend displaying that sparkly diamond on Instagram, our first thoughts turn to how can we help them celebrate. The tier systems have put paid to a party any time soon, so popping a little something through the post could really make their day. And sometimes a card just won’t suffice…
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Banana 101.5

Winter Blast Weekend Leaving Detroit In Favor of Royal Oak

Winter Blast Weekend has been a staple in Detroit, but now the festival is looking to move a little north to Royal Oak. Winter Blast had been held in Detroit for the last 17 years, but a lack of funding caused organizers to cancel for 2022. The event was also canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

12 Days of GRiZMAS, Detroit Urban Craft Fair, David Sedaris, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Wed 12/1-Sun 12/12: There's the holidays and then there's the holidaze, which is how Detroit blazes, er, celebrates the most wonderful, blaze-tastic time of the year. 'Tis the season for the 12 Days of GRiZMAS, an annual festival hosted by Michigan's own kush-smoking DJ and philanthropist GRiZ, who just this year, also launched his own line of cannabis products as well as a limited coffee blend (stocking stuffers, anyone?) and is, once again, giving back in a big way. Now in its 8th year, the 12 Days of GRiZMAS is 12 consecutive days of trippy community-oriented activities, many of which will benefit the event's annual charity partner, Seven Mile, an organization offering after-school and summer camp programming engaging local youth in music and creative arts. (GRiZMAS says it's raised more than $100,000 for Seven Mile since its inception.) The event kicks off with an opening night workshop at GRiZMAS HQ (1301 Broadway St., Detroit) where folks can pop in and donate to the ongoing coat and toy drive, shop exclusive GRiZ merch, and bid on the charity auction, among other holiday activities and offerings. The rest of GRiZMAS looks something like this: Crafts and cocktails night at Spot Lite Detroit; GRiZMAS charity dodgeball tournament at the Durfee Innovation Society; a 24-hour global charity livestream/mystery party; yoga at a surprise location; team trivia livestream; a community day, which connects interested volunteers with local non-profit organizations; local mic night at DIME; a jazz jam livestream with GRiZ and friends at the Magic Stick; and rainbow roller disco at Bonaventure Family Skating rink in Farmington Hills. As with previous years, GRiZMAS concludes with a pair of performances by the man himself, this year, however, we get a bonus performance, which means there are three opportunities to blaze your own trail through the holiday season, with a little help from our saxophone-wielding friend. —Jerilyn Jordan.
DETROIT, MI
Post-Bulletin

The best gift I ever survived

Looking after your health is the greatest gift you can give yourself. Others also benefit – for a healthy heart is capable of loving more than any of us can realize and the impact that can have is incalculable. Imagine, if you will -- a gift. I'd like for you...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivability#Internet Trolls
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Special Christmas Apparel

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has developed a massive following on social media. The former professional golfer has more than 3 million followers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Banana 101.5

This Home in Livonia is Known as The House With a Bazillion Lights

If you live in Livonia, I'm sure you're well aware of the house that sits on Robert Drive that's known as "the house with a bazillion lights." Homeowner Gary Slater, who I'm sure is referred to as Clark Griswold by his neighbors puts on a Christmas light display every year that has people coming from miles around just to get a glimpse.
LIVONIA, MI
Daily Mail

Waitress fired for accepting huge $3000 tip and refusing to share it with the rest of the team - but she says they didn't do any of the work

A waitress in America said she was fired after accepting half of a $6,158 tip from a group of guests she and another server had been waiting on. Ryan Brandt from Arkansas told KNWA she and another waitress had been serving a party of more than 40 people who all chipped in a generous $100 each to tip the two servers.
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy