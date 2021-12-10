Detroit Urban Survivability Training Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Wed 12/1-Sun 12/12: There's the holidays and then there's the holidaze, which is how Detroit blazes, er, celebrates the most wonderful, blaze-tastic time of the year. 'Tis the season for the 12 Days of GRiZMAS, an annual festival hosted by Michigan's own kush-smoking DJ and philanthropist GRiZ, who just this year, also launched his own line of cannabis products as well as a limited coffee blend (stocking stuffers, anyone?) and is, once again, giving back in a big way. Now in its 8th year, the 12 Days of GRiZMAS is 12 consecutive days of trippy community-oriented activities, many of which will benefit the event's annual charity partner, Seven Mile, an organization offering after-school and summer camp programming engaging local youth in music and creative arts. (GRiZMAS says it's raised more than $100,000 for Seven Mile since its inception.) The event kicks off with an opening night workshop at GRiZMAS HQ (1301 Broadway St., Detroit) where folks can pop in and donate to the ongoing coat and toy drive, shop exclusive GRiZ merch, and bid on the charity auction, among other holiday activities and offerings. The rest of GRiZMAS looks something like this: Crafts and cocktails night at Spot Lite Detroit; GRiZMAS charity dodgeball tournament at the Durfee Innovation Society; a 24-hour global charity livestream/mystery party; yoga at a surprise location; team trivia livestream; a community day, which connects interested volunteers with local non-profit organizations; local mic night at DIME; a jazz jam livestream with GRiZ and friends at the Magic Stick; and rainbow roller disco at Bonaventure Family Skating rink in Farmington Hills. As with previous years, GRiZMAS concludes with a pair of performances by the man himself, this year, however, we get a bonus performance, which means there are three opportunities to blaze your own trail through the holiday season, with a little help from our saxophone-wielding friend. —Jerilyn Jordan.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO