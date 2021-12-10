ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EOS community blocks ongoing $250M funding to Block.one

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EOS community is severing its ties with Block.one. The community has stated that Block.one will no longer receive the $250M funding. The Block.one community was to receive EOS tokens over the next few years. The EOS community is severing its ties with Block.one after the firm announced that...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Where to buy EOS coin amid prospects of a better future after payments worth $250 million in EOS to Block.one and Brock Pierce were halted

The EOS coin is currently trading at $3.48. It is down 3.65% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the EOS coin. The EOS coin has been in a major pullback since 6th November after a failed attempt of rising towards its all-time high. The coin has not registered any major price movements in a span of more than one month and investors believe it is prepping for a major breakout.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Anchorage Digital secures $350M in its Series D funding round

The Series D funding round has seen Anchorage Digital’s valuation rise to $3 billion. Investors in this funding round, including KKR and Goldman Sachs, got an equity stake in the firm. Anchorage CEO Diogo Mónica believes banks will begin rolling out crypto offerings in 2022. Anchorage Digital, a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eos#A New Era#Invezz#Ico#Voice
invezz.com

Kickstarted is building a new blockchain-based crowdfunding company

Popular crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, recently announced its plans to move its platform on-chain. According to the announcement, the project is building a decentralized platform on the Celo blockchain. The development is about to start in Q1 2022, and launch later during the same year. Kickstarted, one of the world’s biggest...
MARKETS
Benzinga

BrightView Plans $250M Buyback Program

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) Board authorized a share repurchase program totaling $250 million. The program has no time limit. The buyback is effective immediately and allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases. The company says the...
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Cheddar News

New ETF Targets Big Names in Cannabis

There is a new way for investors to bet on cannabis - the AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF targets about 20 of the biggest names in U.S. cannabis. It comes at a time when it's still difficult for investors to access the space. Cheddar News cannabis reporter Chloe Aiello spoke with co-founder and managing director for Poseidon Investment Management, Emily Paxhia.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy