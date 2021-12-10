EOS community blocks ongoing $250M funding to Block.one

The EOS coin is currently trading at $3.48. It is down 3.65% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the EOS coin. The EOS coin has been in a major pullback since 6th November after a failed attempt of rising towards its all-time high. The coin has not registered any major price movements in a span of more than one month and investors believe it is prepping for a major breakout.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO