Minneapolis braces for 1st major storm of winter season, tornadoes target the South

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — A major storm is moving from the Rockies to the East Coast over the next two days, bringing with it heavy snow to the Upper Midwest and severe thunderstorms to the east.

A winter storm warning has been issued in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes where snow is set to blow through Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A winter storm warning is in effect for cities including Aspen, Sioux Falls and Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, from Arkansas to Tennessee to Kentucky to Indiana, the threat will be strong tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m. local time, a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was confirmed near Jonesboro, Arkansas, moving northeast at 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado watches have also been issued in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The worst tornado threat is from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tornadoes are especially dangerous at night because residents may sleep through alerts.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to 62 degrees in Boston, 66 in New York, 73 in Washington, D.C., and 77 in Savannah, Georgia.

Wind alerts are being issued from Chicago to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Power outages are possible.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Seven states bracing for up to 12 inches of snow

(Fargo, ND) -- In case you were wondering, winter weather is here. Seven states are bracing for a cross-country storm that could leave some areas with 12 inches of snow Thursday and into Friday. Warnings are in effect for millions in Nebraska, Iowa, New Mexico, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Colorado.
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The West Coast This Weekend

A big storm is expected to hit Washington and Oregon tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Therefore, a winter storm watch has been issued for several counties. Total snow accumulation will be several inches in some towns, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
Mighty 990

Many Dead, Injured After Violent Tornado Outbreak

DEVELOPING STORY: At least two people were killed and more than 20 were injured when a tornado destroyed a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. A state of emergency has been declared in the town near Jonesboro. Meanwhile, there are reports of multiple trucks and big rigs being thrown across Interstate 55 near Caruthersville, Missouri. No word on injuries. There are also reports of a tornado causing major damage to an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis. Local reporters say there are workers trapped inside. Our team has compiled a number of videos of the storm damage and we will continue to update our coverage throughout the night.
KAAL-TV

Friday Winter Storm Breakdown

The track continues to target SE Minnesota and N Iowa as the spot picking up the heaviest snow. Snow begins as early as mid morning on Friday but the heaviest will fall later in the day and overnight. Road conditions become progressively worse. Snow wraps up just before daybreak on Saturday.
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
Laist.com

A Powerful Storm Is Heading Our Way Tonight

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. A powerful storm is heading our way, bringing rain,...
New Country 99.1

The Snow Is Coming To Colorado…FINALLY On Friday

December snow in Colorado usually isn't a big deal. It's expected and something that is just part of life...except for this year. We have now gone (as of today, Wednesday December 8th...229 days without measurable snowfall in Denver) and outside of a light dusting a couple of weeks ago here in NoCo, we've been snow-free as well.
WLKY.com

NWS: Tornado with 95 mph winds touches down in central Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Storms raged around Louisville and in other parts of Kentucky Sunday night, and now the National Weather Service is saying it brought a tornado to Scott County. A preliminary report from the National Weather Service shows it was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of up...
Fox News

Major winter storm to impact Western US

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas. The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal...
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
The Weather Channel

Nighttime Tornadoes More Than Twice as Likely to Be Deadly

A recent study found 39% of tornado deaths happened at night. Always have two ways to receive warnings for severe weather. Perhaps the only thing more frightening than a tornado is one that strikes while you're asleep. Tornadoes at night are more than twice as likely to be deadly as...
Radio Iowa

Heaviest snow of the year expected in some counties

Forecasters say the first significant snowfall of the season is headed toward Iowa and 22 counties across the state’s northern third are under a Winter Storm Watch. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says moderate-to-heavy snow is possible from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. “There’s about a...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Winter storm to affect Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

A winter storm will affect much of Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into early Saturday afternoon. Rain will develop over southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, transitioning to snow for central Wisconsin. As the storm tracks just to the south of Madison on Friday night, colder air will move outward, causing rain to possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with the snow tapering to flurries and ending by early afternoon.
