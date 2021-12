While I’ve had plenty of shots and burgers at Oasis Lounge, one thing I haven’t had there is breakfast. It’s been on my list of things to do at the west side bar who serves breakfast daily at 6 a.m. (along with drinks thanks to the change in liquor laws). It’s one of the few places in Wichita to get a full breakfast menu and access to a full bar every day of the week.

5 DAYS AGO